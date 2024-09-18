عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sampo Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Thorsrud)


9/18/2024 2:15:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Morten Thorsrud
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77500/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 41.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media


MENAFN18092024004107003653ID1108685997


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search