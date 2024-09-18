Ex-PCC Chief Joins Early Voters In J & K, Says Confident Of Hat-Trick Victory In Banihal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal- Former Pradesh Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani was among the early voters to cast their ballot at a polling station here in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday.

Wani, a former who won the Banihal constituency seat in the 2008 and 2014 elections, expressed confidence in securing the seat for a third consecutive term.

ADVERTISEMENT

He faces competition from six other candidates, including National Conference's Sajjad Shaheen, PDP's Imtiyaz Shan, and BJP's Mohd Saleem Bhat.

“Who is at fault that assembly are taking place in J&K after a gap of 10 long years? BJP is responsible for this otherwise the elections should have taken place in 2019,” the Congress leader told PTI after casting his vote at Tulbagh-Rallu polling station.

Wani said he could not visit all parts of the constituency due to paucity of time but expressed confidence that the people of the segment will vote in favour of the Congress given its developmental track record.

Read Also J&K Polls: Omar Urges Voters To Avoid Splitting Ballot, Hopes For NC-Congress Alliance Victory Remember Who Is Responsible For Travesty Of Downgrading State To UT: Kharge To J&K Voters

Banihal is one of the five seats where both the NC and the Congress alliance partners have fielded their candidates under what they called 'friendly contest'.

“National Conference and PDP had done nothing for Banihal and all the developmental work in the region was done by Congress. The people will vote for that work as NC and PDP have zero contribution in developmental works in Banihal,” he said, claiming that NC and BJP candidates are no threat to him.

“BJP has no base in Banihal and their presence is mostly in Jammu,” he said.

After casting his vote, a local resident, Sajjad Ahmad, emphasised the importance of development and the formation of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the NC candidate from Kishtwar and former minister Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo said people are happy that assembly elections are taking place after a decade.

“The last elections were held when Jammu and Kashmir was a full fledged state and now the elections are taking place under the status of Union Territory. People are enthusiastic and voting to ensure a strong government is formed which can resolve all their problems and issues including unemployment,” he said, lauding the arrangements made by the election authorities.