Awaysis Capital Secures Lease Agreements For Two Commercial Buildings At Awaysis Casamora Property

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awaysis Capital, (OTCMARKETS: AWCA) , is pleased to announce the successful lease agreements for two of its commercial buildings within the Casamora property. The leases have been secured on a short-term basis while renovations continue on the remaining units. This decision aligns with Awaysis Capital's strategy to maximize the utility of completed assets during the phase.

"While we finalize renovations, we saw an opportunity to lease the commercial buildings that are already finished. This ensures the spaces are being utilized effectively in the interim," said Michael Singh, Chairman and Co-CEO of Awaysis Capital, Inc. "Our long-term strategy remains the same-to open a gym, remote offices and restaurant that will support the Awaysis Casamora resort once it becomes operational. The short-term leases allow us to generate value now while staying focused on our ultimate goal of enhancing the resort experience."

The Awaysis Casamora property is a key component of Awaysis Capital's vision, combining luxury, convenience, and modern facilities. Upon completion, the gym and remote offices will provide additional amenities for residents and guests, further enhancing the resort's appeal.

About Awaysis Capital, Inc.

Increased global trends towards "work from home" opportunities have impacted both residency and travel. We believe that more people are seeking comfortable and convenient places to travel, visit, and live for extended durations. We seek to capitalize on these trends by transforming residential/resort properties in desirable locations into convenient enclaves that facilitate this type of travel or residency. We define an enclave as a gated community that has all the amenities that will allow a person to live, work and play without having to leave the community.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Although Awaysis believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they involve numerous risks and uncertainties and Awaysis is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Awaysis' assumptions used for the purposes of the forward-looking statements represent estimates of future events and are subject to uncertainty as to possible changes in economic, legislative, industry, and other circumstances. Such forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or our achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results, any future results, or performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Awaysis' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which are set forth in certain of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law.

