Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - September 18, 2024 – Sydney, Australia
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF ) (FSE: R9GA)
is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting" ).
All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the " Circular "),
dated
August
5,
2024,
were
approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
A total of 49,735,927 common shares were voted at
the Meeting, representing approximately 35.237 % of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.
As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company's Circular.
A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's
profile at
About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district- scale
100%
owned Shaakichiuwaanaan
Property
(formerly
known
as
Corvette)
located
in
the
Eeyou
Istchee James Bay
region
of
Quebec, Canada, which is
accessible year-round
by
all-season road and
is
proximal
to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1
Mt at 1.44%
Li2O Indicated, and 62.5
Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th
largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite
clusters
that
remain
to
be
drill tested,
as
well
as
significant
areas
of
prospective
trend
that
remain to be assessed.
1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5
Indicated, and 62.5
Mt at
1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm
Ta2O5
ppm Inferred)
is reported
at a cut-off
grade of
0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.
For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279- 8709, or visit Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at and , for available exploration data.
This
news
release
has
been
approved by
the
Board
of
Directors.
"KEN
BRINSDEN"
Kenneth
Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
Qualified/Competent
Person
The technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information from the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for
the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James
Bay
Region,
Québec, Canada"
with
an
Issue
Date
of
September
12,
2024,
and
Effective
Date
of
August 21,
2024
reviewed
and
approved
by
Mr.
Darren ,
P.,
who
is
a
Qualified
Person as
defined by
National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the
Ordre des Géologues du Québec
(Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868).
Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.
Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the
Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in
this news release of the matters in the form and context in which they appear.
APPENDIX
1
–
Results of
Annual
General Meeting
of
Shareholders.
