Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Patriot Battery Metals (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF ) (FSE: R9GA)

is pleased to announce results of at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting" ).

All matters submitted to for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the " Circular "),

dated

August

5,

2024,

were

approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 49,735,927 common shares were voted at

the Meeting, representing approximately 35.237 % of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company's Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's

profile at



About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district- scale

100%

owned Shaakichiuwaanaan

Property

(formerly

known

as

Corvette)

located

in

the

Eeyou

Istchee James Bay

region

of

Quebec, Canada, which is

accessible year-round

by

all-season road and

is

proximal

to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1

Mt at 1.44%

Li2O Indicated, and 62.5

Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th

largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite

clusters

that

remain

to

be

drill tested,

as

well

as

significant

areas

of

prospective

trend

that

remain to be assessed.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5

Indicated, and 62.5

Mt at

1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm

Ta2O5

ppm Inferred)

is reported

at a cut-off

grade of

0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This

news

release

has

been

approved by

the

Board

of

Directors.

"KEN

BRINSDEN"

Kenneth

Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Qualified/Competent

Person

The technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information from the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for

the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James

Bay

Region,

Québec, Canada"

with

an

Issue

Date

of

September

12,

2024,

and

Effective

Date

of

August 21,

2024

reviewed

and

approved

by

Mr.

Darren ,

P.,

who

is

a

Qualified

Person as

defined by

National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the

Ordre des Géologues du Québec

(Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868).

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the

Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in

this news release of the matters in the form and context in which they appear.

APPENDIX

1

–

Results of

Annual

General Meeting

of

Shareholders.