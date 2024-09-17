Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Announces Expansion Of Historic Project As EV Market Forecasted To Reach 50% Of Global Sales
Date
9/17/2024
An estimated 50% of all cars sold globally will be EVs by 2035, predicts the International energy Agency's Global EV Outlook.
Fathom Nickel reports that the geochemical footprint of its Gochager Lake deposit has been extended by up to four kilometers.
Company“ecstatic” with the results from soil and rock geochemistry program, says CEO.
Despite headlines touting a slowing electric vehicle market, Forbes reports that actual data shows increasing sales, with projections indicating almost one-half of all cars sold in by 2035 will be EVs ( ). Those numbers are good news for
Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a company focused on exploring high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the global EV market, and a company that recently announced significant expansions to its historic nickel-copper-cobalt-producing (“Ni-Cu-Co”) Gochager Lake Property ( ).
“Data from the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2024 makes vibes-based reporting on the demise of EV sales look silly,” the Forbes article states.“Global EV sales could hit 17 million in 2024, meaning more than one in five cars sold worldwide will be electric. Surging demand for clean, cheap...
