Miningnewsbreaks Viper Energy Inc. (NYSE: VNOM) Reports On $488M Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Viper (NASDAQ: VNOM) , a company that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural properties, has released the pricing of an underwritten public offering. The offering is comprised of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock, offered at $42.50 per share. According to the announcement, the offering, which closed on Sept. 13, 2024, represents a 1,500,000 share upsize to the originally proposed 8,500,000 share offering.

In addition, Viper granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of class A common stock; that option was exercised. Total gross proceeds from the offering reached an estimated 488.8 million, with net proceeds for the company totaling approximately $475.9 million. Viper anticipates using the funds from the offering for its pending acquisition of certain mineral and royalty-interest owning subsidiaries of Tumbleweed Royalty IV LLC (the“Pending Acquisition”). Roth Capital Partners acted as comanager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Viper Energy Inc.

Viper Energy is a publicly traded Delaware corporation that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin.

.

