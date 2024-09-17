Miningnewsbreaks Viper Energy Inc. (NYSE: VNOM) Reports On $488M Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Viper energy (NASDAQ: VNOM) , a company that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties, has released the pricing of an underwritten public offering. The offering is comprised of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock, offered at $42.50 per share. According to the announcement, the offering, which closed on Sept. 13, 2024, represents a 1,500,000 share upsize to the originally proposed 8,500,000 share offering.
In addition, Viper granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of class A common stock; that option was exercised. Total gross proceeds from the offering reached an estimated 488.8 million, with net proceeds for the company totaling approximately $475.9 million. Viper anticipates using the funds from the offering for its pending acquisition of certain mineral and royalty-interest owning subsidiaries of Tumbleweed Royalty IV LLC (the“Pending Acquisition”). Roth Capital Partners acted as comanager for the offering.
To view the full press release, visit
About Viper Energy Inc.
Viper Energy is a publicly traded Delaware corporation that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. For more information about the company, please visit
.
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17092024000224011066ID1108685618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.