ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runergy, a leading solar company, showcased its cutting-edge photovoltaic (PV) modules at RE+ 2024, North America's premier solar energy held at the Anaheim Center. The company presented a diverse range of high-power PV modules that combine excellent performance in reliability, quality and long-term value with full-scenario applications. Runergy launched customized products specifically designed for the North American market, delivering high value and cost-effective solutions to meet the region's varied energy needs, which drew the attention of a wide range of visitors eager to explore innovative energy solutions.

Runergy Unveils Award-Winning Solar Innovations at RE+ 2024

As a frontrunner in global expansion and overseas market development, Runergy has rapidly established multiple production and research facilities worldwide. This year, the company's PV module factory in Alabama is set to begin mass production with a planned capacity of 2GW. With a solid industry foundation and a robust supply chain, Runergy has earned recognition as one of the most well-known brands in the U.S. photovoltaic market.

At the exhibition, Runergy highlighted its advanced high-efficiency PV modules, including the DH108N8B double-glass N-type module. This module features a sleek all-black design, light weight, and flexible installation options. With wind load resistance of up to 3600Pa and a maximum output power of 440W, it promises higher returns and shorter investment cycles for homeowners. Additionally, the DH144N8 module merges the superior characteristics of N-type cells with cutting-edge technologies like AI detection, achieving a module conversion efficiency of up to 22.8% and offering a 25year product warranty and 30-year linear power warranty. The DH156N8 module, delivering over 645W of power, is engineered to withstand LID and LeTID effects, significantly lowering balance of system (BOS) costs for power station construction.

Runergy's product lineup also features customized solutions utilizing the latest HJT and 0BB technologies, enhancing performance in extreme weather conditions and catering to the diverse needs of ground-mounted power stations, industrial and commercial applications, and residential photovoltaic markets in the U.S.

A highlight of the exhibition was the receipt of three prestigious certifications from RETC, TÜV Rheinland and Kiwa PVEL. These accolades validate Runergy's commitment to quality and its ability to deliver stable, reliable, and high-quality photovoltaic products globally. Notably, Runergy's N-type double-glass bifacial high-load hail-resistant modules successfully passed RETC's rigorous 55mm hail impact reliability test, cementing its status as a trusted choice for developers and stakeholders in renewable energy projects. Additionally, Runergy's N-Type solar module is also recognized as 2024 Top Performer by Kiwa PVEL with superior performance in critical tests. Runergy's N-type module has received cTUVus certification from TÜV Rheinland, which integrates both U.S. UL standards and Canadian CSA standards, ensuring product safety, performance, and compliance that exceed North American market requirements.

As Runergy continues to lead in technological innovation and international business growth, the company remains steadfast in its mission: "Transforming the world with science and technology, preserving it with photovoltaic energy." Runergy is dedicated to providing comprehensive solar solutions that contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

