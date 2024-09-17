OAS General Secretariat – CONAPINA Provide Capital Through The MIRPS Fund For Business Ventures Of Families Returning To El Salvador

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / EL SALVADOR – Sixty families of boys, girls and adolescents who returned to El Salvador with protection needs received this week a capital contribution to strengthen their livelihoods from the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the National Council for Early Childhood, Childhood and Adolescence (CONAPINA) of the Salvadoran government.

This contribution is part of the “Enhancing the Livelihoods of Returnee Children and Adolescents in need of Protection and their families” financed by the Fund of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS Fund) of the OAS General Secretariat, thanks to the pioneering contribution of the government of Spain.

The objective of the seed capital provided is to promote entrepreneurship in families that provides them with an income. The project in general aims to provide lasting solutions to families in vulnerable situations, promoting their social and economic integration in their communities of origin or host communities. Other components of the project are the provision of humanitarian assistance and scholarships for studies or technical specialization, in a coordinated effort to improve the living conditions of these families and prevent forced displacement in the country.

The secretary for access to rights and equity of the OAS, Maricarmen Plata; the ambassador of Spain in El Salvador, Sonia Álvarez Cibanal; the permanent representative of Spain to the OAS, Carmen Montón; the vice minister of diaspora and human mobility, Cindy Mariella Portal; the representative a.i. of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Ménica Tse Candido, and the executive director of CONAPINA, Linda Amaya de Morán, participated in the delivery ceremony. The authorities agreed to highlight the importance of this type of initiative to provide comprehensive support to returned children and adolescents.

The project, whose execution will conclude at the end of 2024, seeks to facilitate access to sustainable livelihoods for returned families through a shared responsibility approach, in line with the principles of the Global Compact on Refugees. Funding comes from the MIRPS Fund, created within the OAS and administered by its Department of Social Inclusion as part of a broader effort to address the needs of people affected by forced displacement in Central America and Mexico.

This project not only strengthens support for returned families, but also contributes to the creation of conditions for safe and dignified integration, promoting stability and social cohesion in El Salvador.

The post OAS General Secretariat – CONAPINA provide capital through the MIRPS Fund for business ventures of families returning to El Salvador appeared first on Caribbean News Global .