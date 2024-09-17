U.S. Military Completes Strategic Withdrawal From Niger, Marking End Of Era

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Department of Defense and Niger's of National Defense have jointly announced the completion of American military withdrawal from Niger.



This significant event occurred on September 17, 2024, following a meticulously planned process that began on May 19.



The withdrawal unfolded in several key stages. On July 7, 2024, US forces and equipment left Air Base 101 in Niamey. Subsequently, on August 5, 2024, Air Base 201 in Agadez was evacuated.



The final phase saw the departure of the US Africa Command's coordination element, led by a two-star general. This marked the complete end of American military presence in Niger.



Effective cooperation between American and Nigerian armed forces ensured a safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal. The process concluded without complications on the agreed date of September 15, 2024.







Both defense ministries acknowledged the US contribution over the past decade. American troops trained Nigerian forces and supported joint counterterrorism missions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the region.



In addition, the withdrawal signifies the end of a significant US military presence in Niger . It raises questions about the future of counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel region.



This event occurs amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Sahel. It may potentially reshape military cooperation in the area, impacting regional security strategies.



The US-Niger military partnership has been crucial in combating terrorism. Both nations recognize the sacrifices made by their forces during this collaboration.



As Niger adapts to this change, the international community watches closely. The withdrawal's impact on regional stability and counterterrorism efforts remains to be seen.



In short, this development marks a turning point in US-Niger relations. It may influence future diplomatic and security arrangements in the strategically important Sahel region.

