RECORD Welcomes Andre Hammons As Junior Software Developer, Accelerating Innovation In Personal Injury Tech

RECORD strengthens its development team with the strategic hire of Andre Hammons, focusing on enhancing personal injury client management.

- Kenny EliasonLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Record System, Inc, a Las Vegas-based legal tech startup renowned for its cutting-edge personal injury communication platform , RECORD, proudly announces a significant milestone in its growth trajectory: the hiring of Andre Hammons as the company's first full-time Junior Software Developer.This strategic addition underscores RECORD's unwavering commitment to advancing its technology to provide exceptional service to personal injury clients and their attorneys.Andre Hammons: A Vital New Addition to the RECORD TeamAndre Hammons brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to RECORD, honed through prestigious internships at UNLV and Startup Vegas. His involvement in various innovative projects has refined his ability to quickly adapt to new technologies-a skill that has already proven invaluable at RECORD.Upon joining the team, Andre collaborated closely with Lucho Suarez, RECORD's co-founder and CTO, on a critical and complex project: upgrading the RECORD app from Expo 49 within an NX monorepo to a new singular repo on Expo 51.This project required almost a complete rewrite of the app's codebase to ensure compatibility with the latest technologies while preserving and enhancing existing features. The complexity of this upgrade cannot be overstated, as it demanded both technical precision and strategic foresight.Under Lucho Suarez's guidance, Andre took a leading role in the technical efforts, and together, they successfully executed this monumental task. Their collaboration is set to culminate in the upcoming deployment of RECORD version 3.0 , which promises a host of improvements and new features, including enhanced performance and a more intuitive user experience.Impact on RECORD's Growth and InnovationThe addition of Andre Hammons, coupled with the ongoing leadership of Lucho Suarez, marks a significant enhancement of RECORD's development capabilities. This strengthened team is now poised to accelerate the delivery of new features and innovations, keeping RECORD at the forefront of legal technology."We're thrilled to have Andre on board full-time," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of RECORD. "His collaboration with Lucho on upgrading our app's infrastructure is not just a technical achievement-it's a transformative step for our product. Together, they've built a more robust and reliable platform, which ultimately enhances the experience for our clients and their attorneys. This hire represents a significant leap forward as we continue to innovate and grow."Lucho Suarez, RECORD's CTO and co-founder, expressed his enthusiasm about the new team dynamic. "Andre has proven to be a fast learner and a talented developer. Our collaboration on this project has shown the incredible potential we have as a team. The synergy we've developed allows us to push the boundaries of what RECORD can achieve. We're now able to deliver features and improvements faster than ever, which is crucial as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our users."What the Future Holds for RECORDThe launch of RECORD version 3.0 is just the beginning of a new phase of rapid development and innovation for the company. With Andre Hammons now fully integrated into the team and Lucho Suarez's continued leadership, RECORD is well-positioned to continue revolutionizing how personal injury cases are managed. The upgraded app will offer users a more streamlined and efficient experience, with tools designed to simplify the process of documenting and managing personal injury cases.The upcoming version will feature enhancements that make it easier for clients to track their medical treatments, pain levels, and daily activities-all critical for building strong legal cases.The app's interface has been further refined to ensure that clients can easily update their attorneys and keep all relevant information at their fingertips.Additionally, the secure messaging system has been upgraded to provide even greater protection of sensitive client data, reinforcing RECORD's commitment to confidentiality and security.Looking ahead, RECORD plans to build on this momentum by exploring new ways to leverage technology to benefit personal injury clients and their legal teams. The company is actively researching and developing additional features to further simplify the legal process and improve outcomes for clients. With a strong development team in place, RECORD is poised to make significant strides in the legal tech industry.About Record System, IncRecord System, Inc is a dynamic legal tech startup based in Las Vegas, NV, founded in 2022 by visionary entrepreneur Kenny Eliason. The company's flagship product, RECORD, is a revolutionary mobile app designed to streamline communication between personal injury clients and their attorneys. With features like pain score tracking, secure messaging, and real-time case updates, RECORD empowers clients to take an active role in their legal journey, ensuring that attorneys have the detailed information they need to build strong cases and negotiate higher settlements.RECORD's mission is to make the legal process more transparent and accessible for everyone, particularly those navigating the complexities of personal injury cases. The app is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, offering a user-friendly platform that bridges the gap between clients and their legal representation.Since its inception, Record System, Inc has rapidly gained recognition as a leader in legal technology. The company has been instrumental in transforming how personal injury cases are managed, offering a solution that simplifies communication and enhances the overall client experience. As RECORD continues to evolve, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what technology can do to improve the legal process.

