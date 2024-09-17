Karen Walsh, CEO And Founder At Allegro Solutions And Cybersecurity Author To Speak At Security Bsides In Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cybersecurity Author - Karen Walsh

Allegro Solutions

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

Karen Walsh , founder at Allegro Solutions , LLC and author of "Security-First Compliance for Small Businesses," will be speaking at the 10th annual BSides Connecticut on September 21st, 2024 in Danbury, CT.

Karen's talk, "Putting the Comms in Incident Response," brings her communications background and technical knowledge together so she can help security professionals learn how to incorporate customer communications into their incident response plans.

“"Too often technical and communications teams are so disconnected that when they need to work together it's a sudden rush. Planning and coordinating with the comms team makes it easier for the organization to tell customers what they need to know and share the information where people can find it easily,” said Walsh.

Karen is a cybersecurity and compliance subject matter expert working to help security companies understand and articulate their value proposition to customers. She passed the Connecticut Bar in 2004 and worked as a Bank Secrecy Act internal auditor and contract compliance manager for fourteen years before discovering her passion for cybersecurity and privacy compliance. She spent eleven years teaching first-year college writing and applies many of the same pedagogical approaches to writing about information security. The ISACA Journal published her co authored pieces on cyber-sustainability in 2019. For link to her book, please visit

Security BSides is a platform run by the infosec (information security) community, for the infosec community. It's all about creating friendly events where everyone can share their ideas and learn from each other. It's a great place for insightful discussions, practical demos, and interactive sessions on the latest trends. In short, it's where people get together to talk about and shape the future of information security. For more information, please visit

Sonia Awan

Outbloom Public Relations

