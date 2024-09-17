UN Coordinator For Lebanon On Cyber Attack: Very Worrying Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert confirmed, Tuesday, that today's events constitute a "very worrying escalation."

Lebanon witnessed this afternoon the demise of nine people and the wounding of more 2,800 others in a various parts of the country due to the explosion of handheld pager devices in an attack described by the Lebanese as coming from the Israeli occupation.

The Special Coordinator called in a statement on all concerned parties "to refrain from any further escalation or hostile rhetoric that could lead to a wider conflict that no party can tolerate."

She expressed her regret for the attack that affected various parts of Lebanon, reminding all concerned parties that according to international humanitarian law, "civilians should not be a target and must be protected at all times."

Hennis-Plasschaert stressed the need to restore calm urgently and make stability a top priority, noting, "the risks will be very high if action is not taken in this direction." (end)

ayb







MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108685212