African Urban Powerhouses: The Rise Of Addis Ababa And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Addis Ababa leads a new wave of African urban growth, set to become a major economic hub by 2035. The Economic Intelligence Unit's report, "African Cities 2035," highlights this transformation.



Brazzaville, Dar es Salaam, and Luanda will join Addis Ababa as emerging urban centers in the coming decades. Traditional African megacities like Cairo, Lagos, and Johannesburg will maintain their economic dominance.



However, medium-sized cities are expected to experience much faster growth rates. Infrastructure development, urbanization, and proximity to megacities drive this urban transformation.



Addis Ababa's economy already stands out as one of Africa's most dynamic urban centers. The city anticipates annual real GDP growth near or above double digits until 2035.



Other cities like Nairobi and Abuja project growth rates between 6% and 8% during the same period. Africa 's rapid population growth, particularly in urban areas, stems from increased rural-to-urban migration.







The continent's urban population will surge from 650 million in 2023 to nearly one billion by 2035. This represents a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.5%.



By 2035, over 50% of Africans will reside in cities, marking a significant demographic shift. However, this rapid urbanization brings challenges that will test public services across the continent.



Overcrowding, expansion of informal settlements, and high unemployment rates loom as potential issues. The EIU report underscores the importance of these emerging urban centers for Africa's future.



It highlights the need for strategic planning and investment to harness the potential of these growing cities. The transformation of Addis Ababa and other medium-sized cities represents a pivotal moment in Africa's urban development.

