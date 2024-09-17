Brazilian Market Dips As Investors Await Critical Interest Rate Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a slight downturn on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Investors eagerly awaited the upcoming interest rate decisions in Brazil and the United States.



The Ibovespa closed at 134,960.19 points, marking a 0.11% decrease from the previous day's trading session. Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, addressed the nation's economic situation.



He emphasized the government's efforts to adjust public accounts after years of budgetary disarray. Haddad stressed the importance of respecting the fiscal framework and expressed confidence in Brazil's potential for above-average global growth.



The financial markets reacted to new economic data released on Tuesday. The General Price Index-10 (IGP-10) showed a deceleration in September, rising by only 0.18% compared to 0.72% in August.



This figure came in below market expectations, potentially influencing monetary policy decisions. Investors focused their attention on the upcoming "Super Wednesday" events.







Brazil's Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will announce its interest rate decision on September 18. Market analysts anticipate a 25 basis point increase in the Selic rate, potentially raising it to 10.75% per annum.



The U.S. Federal Reserve will also reveal its monetary policy decision on the same day. Traders currently predict a 65% chance of a 50 basis point cut, which would bring U.S. interest rates to the 4.75%-5.00% range.

Brazilian Stock Market Reaction

This marks the first potential rate cut by the Fed in over four years. Sector performance in the Brazilian stock market varied widely.



Healthcare company Oncoclínicas saw its shares drop by 11% following a downgrade from Citi. Conversely, airline Azul extended its gains for the third consecutive session amid debt restructuring expectations.



JBS, a major meatpacking company, updated its guidance, leading to a 1% increase in its stock price. Both Bradesco BBI and Goldman Sachs raised their price targets for JBS shares.



São Martinho, however, experienced a significant decline after Morgan Stanley downgraded its recommendation from neutral to sell.



Major players like Petrobras and Vale closed lower, despite positive trends in oil prices. Banking stocks also declined as investors awaited interest rate decisions.



The U.S. stock market displayed volatility throughout the day, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 briefly reaching new intraday highs.



U.S. retail sales data showed a slight 0.1% increase in August, surpassing economists' expectations of a 0.2% decline.



This economic indicator may influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making process regarding interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference following the announcement on September 18.



As global markets brace for these crucial monetary policy decisions, investors remain cautious yet optimistic about potential economic shifts in both Brazil and the United States.

