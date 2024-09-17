SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SYRS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syros" or the "Company")

The investigation concerns whether Syros

and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On August 12, 2024, Syros issued a press release "announcing that it will discontinue enrollment in the SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the triplet regimen of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine compared to the doublet regimen of venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and RARA gene overexpression." The Company stated that its "decision is based on the results of a prespecified interim analysis of the trial," following which the Syros determined that "the probability for success . . . to demonstrate superiority at the final analysis . . . was considered low[.]"



On this news, Syros's stock price fell $3.09 per share, or 61.68%, to close at $1.92 per share on August 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

