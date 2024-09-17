Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing Of $1.2 Million Registered Direct Offering For Its Client Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of registered direct offering (the“Offering”) of 3,750,000 shares of common stock priced at $0.32 per share its client Focus Universal (NASDAQ: FCUV) (the“Company”), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G.



Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to the institutional investors a total of 3,750,000 shares priced at $0.32 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company was approximately $1.2 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260180) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on November 16, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at ... , or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at .

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: .

About Focus Universal Inc.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: ...