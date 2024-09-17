Dr. William Moore Thompson, Hoag Memorial Sued By Mary Alexander & Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a lawsuit against Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian alleging the doctor sexually assaulted, violated and humiliated their client from 2017-2018 under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Plaintiff John Doe went to Dr. Thompson in June of 2017 in Newport Beach, CA. The doctor specialized in infectious services to the LGBTQ+ community, putting John Doe and other vulnerable male patients in his care. According to the complaint, Dr. Thompson exploited John Doe's for his own sexual gratification over the course of seven months. For example, the complaint alleges Dr. Thompson would perform anal and genital examinations on the plaintiff he did not request or was medically necessary. He caused the plaintiff's hand to touch the doctor's groin and regularly made inappropriate comments to him.

The complaint also alleges on at least one occasion, Dr. Thompson grabbed and squeezed the plaintiff's penis.

"This doctor betrayed my client who was seeking medical treatment," said Orange County sex abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "This doctor betrayed his trust, violated his Hippocratic oath, and sexually abused him in a truly reprehensible way. None of this doctor's victims deserved this treatment, as all were not only members of a vulnerable community but also vulnerable due to their various medical conditions."

On September 20, 2023, Dr. Thompson was arrested at his Newport Beach medical practice and charged with sexual assault, according to the complaint. He was charged by the Orange County District Attorney's Office with



14 felony counts of sexual assault by fraud

3 felony counts of sexual battery by fraud

2 felony counts of forcible oral copulation

1 count of felony sexual battery 1 misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a physician

In several news reports, Dr. Thompson is accused of repeatedly victimizing several of his former patients, all under the pretense of providing them with medical care.

The case is John Doe G.F. v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian , Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2024-01424123-CU-Op-CJC.

