Bergen Funeral Service Launches New Funeral Shipping Website

The experienced family-owned business offers reliable domestic and international funeral shipping services at competitive prices.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bergen Funeral Service has launched a new, user-friendly website providing comprehensive information about its services, including domestic and international funeral shipping , direct cremation , and traditional funeral services. The funeral services provider, which has funeral homes in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; Queens, NY; and Naples, FL, has a compassionate team that understands that it can be overwhelming to plan a funeral can be overwhelming, especially when arranging the transportation of a loved one's remains. The funeral home's new website provides all the necessary resources to support families in making funeral arrangements during difficult times.

Trusted and Reliable Domestic Funeral Shipping

With over six decades of experience providing domestic funeral shipping, Bergen Funeral Service is a trusted and reliable choice for families needing professional mortuary transport. As a family-owned and operated business with three generations of experience, Bergen Funeral Service is proud of its reputation for providing personalized and empathetic support to grieving families.

As one of the oldest domestic funeral shipping companies in the United States, Bergen Funeral Service has been specializing in the logistics of transporting human remains for decades. The knowledgeable staff understands that it's crucial to ensure your loved one's remains are transported with utmost care and dignity, and they handle every step of the process with careful attention to detail. The team of mortuary transport experts is available 24/7 to answer emails and phone calls, ensuring that you'll never reach an answering service when you call.

Exceptional International Funeral Shipping Service

In addition to its domestic funeral shipping services, Bergen Funeral also offers exceptional international funeral shipping services. The knowledgeable Bergen Funeral Services team has accumulated decades of experience and expertise in navigating legal requirements for transporting the deceased across borders. The staff works with reputable airlines, coordinating all necessary safe and respectful procedures for transporting deceased bodies and cremated remains.

Bergen Funeral's international funeral shipping services cover many countries, including Italy, France, Poland, Egypt, Africa, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Guyana, Ukraine, and more. The detail-oriented staff has the resources and knowledge to handle all aspects of the international funeral shipping process professionally.

Affordable Funeral Pricing

Bergen Funeral Service provides affordable pricing for all funeral services, including domestic and international funeral shipping. The cost of a funeral can add additional stress during an already challenging time, so Bergen Funeral offers competitive pricing without compromising on the quality of its services.

Multilingual Staff

Bergen Funeral Service provides comfort to families during a difficult time by communicating with them in their native language and demonstrating cultural sensitivity to meet the needs of all clients. The funeral service provider's multilingual staff is fluent in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Turkish, and more.

New Website Features

Bergen Funeral's new website features a comprehensive FAQ section that answers common questions about funeral shipping and arrangements. The blog page offers helpful tips and information for families dealing with grief and loss. The website also includes an easy-to-use contact form, making it convenient for families to contact Bergen Funeral Service for more information or to schedule services.

Serving the Community

Bergen Funeral Service is a family-owned and operated business committed to serving its community with compassion, care, and integrity. The staff offers personalized options for funeral services, like domestic and international funeral shipping, to ease grieving families' burdens as much as possible. For more information, visit Bergen Funeral Service's website at .

