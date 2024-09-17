ROBIN SOMERS' NEWEST BOOK ELEVEN STOLEN HORSES: THE WILD HORSES MYSTERY SERIES AVAILABLE NOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eleven Stolen Horses by Robin Somers

Sibylline Press Logo

Robin Somers, Author of Eleven Stolen Horses

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Robin Somers' new mystery, Eleven Stolen Horses: The Wild Horses Mystery Series , is a soulful, contemporary tale that straddles the line between life and fiction. Somers draws on her background as both a crime author and advocate for wild horses, as well as her personal experience involving a friend who went missing. This new is inspired by that unsolved mystery and is Somers' imagining of what could have happened to her friend all those years ago. Eleven Stolen Horses comes out today, Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and will be available as a paperback and e-book from Sibylline Press ; and will be issued as an audiobook from Tantor Media.Eleanor Wooley is determined to start her life over in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. But when her new best friend suddenly disappears, Eleanor abandons her job as a crime reporter for The Gold Strike Tribune and sets off in desperate pursuit. Spurred by gut instinct, Eleanor soon leaves California and scours Northeastern Nevada during one of the hottest, driest summers on record. Obscure signs appear-an intruder's dire warning, a casino's mysterious graffiti, a random sighting of a killer on the road. In her search to find Rette, Eleanor discovers the dark world of today's inhumane treatment of wild horses, and when the secrets of her trusted best friend's past begin to surface, Eleanor finds herself in grave danger. With the backdrop of the American West's high desert wilderness and its towering, rugged mountains and vast open range, Eleanor is forced to decide if continuing her search for Rette is worth losing her own life.“Move over Longmire, Eleanor Wooley is in town! For readers of modern Westerns with topical themes and intrepid female protagonists, this is for you.” - Ana Manwaring, author of the JadeAnne Mexico Adventures“Earthy, sexy, suspenseful and wild.” - Joanna Herson, author of The Outside of August; St. Ivo“Robin Somers knows the gritty corners of the Sierra Nevada, what it means to cover a crime beat, and most of all how to tell a moody, multi-layered story in mesmerizing style. Eleven Horses is a knockout.” - Elizabeth McKenzie, author of Dog of the NorthAbout the Author: In addition to her newest book Eleven Stolen Horses, Robin Somers is the author of the murder mystery Beet Fields. A founding member of the Coastal Cruisers chapter of Sisters in Crime, she's an Emerita Lecturer in writing at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Robin lived in the rural foothill town of Sonora, California, in the nape of the Sierra Nevada, where she kept her horse and worked as a crime reporter for the local newspaper, an editor for the United States Forest Service, and an English teacher. In 2002, she returned to her home near the beach in Santa Cruz, California, where she lives with her husband and their Havanese, Buster. She is a passionate advocate for wild horses.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. It is distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at ; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress

Jenny McIntosh

JMPR Group

+1 480-202-7112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.