Children's Book“Learn Your ABC's Through Art With Me” Inspires Love For Learning And Art

Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me

Pettina Velez's Hand-Painted Masterpiece Encourages Kids to Explore the Alphabet and World of Wild Animals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pettina Velez , a passionate new author and illustrator, proudly announces the release of her debut“Children's book, Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me.” This beautifully hand-painted aims to inspire young readers to learn the alphabet while discovering the wonders of wild animals from around the world. Crafted with care and creativity, each page introduces a letter alongside an imaginative depiction of an animal, sparking curiosity and a love for art in children.Velez's unique approach to early childhood education shines through in this delightful book, where every letter is paired with vibrant, acrylic paintings of various animals. The illustrations of lesser-known creatures, like the Vicuna for the letter V and the Xerus for the letter X, have captivated young readers and educators alike.“The kids loved learning, drawing, and writing facts about these animals,” said one enthusiastic elementary school teacher with 25 years of experience.“I've never seen art featuring the ABCs that draws you in as much as this one does. Students want to explore each page and discover new elements of the paintings.”Pettina Velez, a dedicated professional nanny for over two decades, has always been passionate about reading and teaching art to children. Inspired by her close work with young minds, she ventured into children's literature to combine her love of art and education. Velez lives in San Carlos, California, with her husband John, her two Chihuahuas, Emma and Kitty, and her faithful parrot, Watson. Her dedication to nurturing creativity in children is evident in her charming and educational stories.“Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me by Pettina Velez is a truly remarkable children's book and educational tool for both parents and children alike. The straightforward approach to each animal and letter, as well as the way the artwork compliments the animals and letter they represent made the book feel vibrant and alive on the page, as did the sense of creativity and joy that the author's work brought out in the reader.”, says Jack Chambers of Pacific Book Review.Pettina Velez's“Learn Your ABC's Through Art” is an exceptional children's book and educational resource for parents and kids. Available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

