New Children's Book Willow Takes Readers On A Whimsical Halloween Adventure

Willow

Pettina Velez's Delightful Story Encourages Friendship, Imagination, and the Joy of Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Willow,” the latest children's by new author and illustrator Pettina Velez , offers young readers an enchanting story of friendship and adventure on Halloween night. Geared toward children ages 2-7, Willow follows an imaginative little girl named“Willow” and her friends as they embark on a fun-filled evening of trick-or-treating, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.With beautifully hand-painted illustrations of animals and nature, Pettina Velez brings the Halloween spirit to life.The story encourages creativity and imagination, perfectly aligning with Velez's debut book, Learn Your ABC's Through Art with Me, designed for younger children. Together, these books aim to stimulate a child's love for art, creativity, and the timeless joy of storytelling.Pacific Book Review praised Willow as a "fun book, with a kind and loving message," making it an ideal bedtime story. Reviewer Beth Adams noted, "Willow is a fun book, with a kind and loving message, and one which will go perfectly with a hot chocolate topped with marshmallows while in pajamas at bedtime, and having a black cat stretched out on the rug with happiness."Pettina Velez, a professional nanny for over 20 years, has always been passionate about reading and teaching art to children. Her experience working closely with young kids inspired her to venture into children's literature. She resides in San Carlos, California, with her husband John, two Chihuahuas named Emma and Kitty, and her faithful parrot, Watson. Her love for animals and dedication to nurturing young minds shine through in her charming and heartwarming stories.Pettina Velez's“Willow” has earned prestigious recognition as an outstanding book. It is now available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve.We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

