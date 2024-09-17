(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global reinsurance market

size is estimated to grow by USD 553.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.54%

during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

fluctuating interest rates of reinsurance premium. However,

vulnerability to cybercrimes

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Non-life reinsurance and Life reinsurance), Type (Facultative reinsurance and Treaty reinsurance), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., AXA Group, Barents Re Reinsurance Co. Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BMS Group Ltd., Everest Re Group Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Reinsurance Group of America Inc., RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The reinsurance market experiences fluctuations in interest rates due to several factors, including the introduction of substitute products and macroeconomic conditions such as international business environments, tax reforms, policy decisions, and demographic shifts. These factors impact the demand and supply of reinsurance. For instance, in 2023, Allianz, AXA, and Zurich reported a decline in new business volumes in life insurance due to increased competition and lower savings rates. Consequently, investment income and IFRS shareholders' capital decreased due to bond portfolio fair value adjustments. Despite this, the insurers' financial performance remained good, allowing them to use pricing power to mitigate the effects of high inflation on earnings and capital. The interest rates of reinsurance premiums continue to be a significant trend in the global reinsurance market, with ongoing demographic and economic changes driving further variation.



Reinsurance is a crucial segment of the insurance industry where insurers transfer risks to reinsurers. Reinsurers, as the ceding companies' partners, assume a portion of the insured risks in exchange for premiums. This allows insurers, or cedents, to spread their risk and improve their underwriting capabilities. Reinsurance contracts come in various forms, such as facultative coverage, proportional reinsurance, and excess-of-loss reinsurance. Catastrophic events and large claims can significantly impact insurers' solvency and financial burden. Reinsurance helps insurers manage these risks by providing coverage for large payouts. Reinsurers assess the risk and determine the capacity to accept it based on their underwriting results and financial situation. Reinsurance brokers and intermediaries play a vital role in facilitating these transactions. Treaty reinsurance and facultative reinsurance are common types of reinsurance contracts. Reinsurers may also offer retrocession, where they reinsure their own risks to other reinsurers. Capacity, expertise, and financial strength are essential factors for reinsurers. Collateral, licensing, and regulatory compliance are also crucial. Insolvency, cut-through provisions, and RCAT charges are risks that insurers and reinsurers need to manage. Reinsurance plays a vital role in financing catastrophe protection and managing liability risks. It allows insurers to offer comprehensive insurance policies while managing their financial burden effectively.



Market

Challenges



The reinsurance industry is increasingly relying on technology for business efficiency and management, with the shift towards online and on-device data storage. However, this reliance on technology also brings risks, particularly in the form of cybercrime. Data breaches, hacking, and intrusion into intranet portals can lead to the misappropriation and sale of confidential client information to competitors. Cybersecurity failures or misuse of data could result in significant financial losses for organizations. A recent proposal by Lloyds of London to exclude state-backed cyber-attacks from standard cyber insurance policies could lead to disputes between insurers and insured businesses. Industry leaders argue that state-backed attacks could create systemic risks leading to large, difficult-to-quantify losses, as seen in the USD2.7 billion loss from the Petya/NotPetya cyber-attack due to silent cyber exposures. It is crucial for the industry to address cybersecurity risks at their source to mitigate potential financial and reputational damage. The reinsurance market helps insurers manage their risk and financial burden by transferring portions of their insurance portfolio to licensed reinsurers. Two common types are facultative coverage and proportional reinsurance. In facultative, insurers select individual risks for reinsurance, while proportional reinsurance applies to entire portfolios. Excess-of-loss reinsurance and risk-attaching reinsurance offer catastrophic event protection. Coverage periods, cut-through provisions, and insolvency are essential considerations. Capacity, underwriting results, financing, and catastrophe protection are key factors in choosing a reinsurer. Intermediaries like reinsurance brokers facilitate these transactions. Risk spreading, expertise, and treaty reinsurance are other essential elements. Reinsurers may use retrocession to transfer risk to other reinsurers. Liability, premium, and natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes are common risks. Emerging nations with low insurance penetration pose challenges. Technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is transforming the market. Innovations like insurance-linked securities and catastrophe reinsurance bonds provide alternative financing options. However, unauthorized and certified reinsurers, collateral, and regulatory issues like plenary and RCAT charges can complicate matters.

Segment Overview



This reinsurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Non-life reinsurance 1.2 Life reinsurance



2.1 Facultative reinsurance 2.2 Treaty reinsurance



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Non-life reinsurance-

The reinsurance market plays a crucial role in risk management for insurers. Reinsurers assume large risks from primary insurers, spreading risk among various parties. This risk pooling reduces financial volatility for insurers and enables them to offer a wider range of insurance products. Reinsurers also provide expertise and resources to help insurers manage complex risks effectively. The market is competitive, with various reinsurers offering different pricing structures and coverage terms. Effective risk assessment and underwriting are essential for reinsurers to remain profitable and competitive.

Research Analysis

Reinsurance is a critical segment of the insurance industry where an insurer transfers some or all of its risks to a reinsurer. Reinsurance contracts help insurers manage their risk portfolios, spread risk, and ensure financial stability. Reinsurers, as reinsurance experts, assume the risk from the insurer, known as the ceding party or cedent. The insured risk can be any type of liability, from natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes to man-made risks. Reinsurance brokers act as intermediaries, facilitating negotiations between insurers and reinsurers. Retrocession is the practice of reinsurers transferring risks to other reinsurers. Regulatory changes, artificial intelligence, machine learning, insurance-linked securities, emerging nations, and insurance penetration are current trends influencing the reinsurance market. Unauthorized reinsurers and licensed reinsurers operate in qualified jurisdictions, with certified reinsurers adhering to stringent regulatory standards. Regulatory changes and emerging risks, such as climate change, pose challenges for the reinsurance industry.

Market Research Overview

Reinsurance is a critical segment of the insurance industry where an insurer transfers portions of an insurance risk from an insurance policy to a reinsurer. Reinsurance contracts help insurers manage their risk exposure and financial burden by spreading it across multiple parties. Reinsurers provide expertise and capacity to insurers, acting as a safety net during catastrophic events. Insured risks are covered through various types of reinsurance contracts, including facultative coverage, proportional reinsurance, and excess-of-loss reinsurance. The coverage period, underwriting capabilities, and capacity of reinsurers are crucial factors in determining the terms of these contracts. Risk-attaching reinsurance and treaty reinsurance are two primary types of reinsurance agreements. In risk-attaching reinsurance, the reinsurer covers risks above a certain threshold, while in treaty reinsurance, the reinsurer agrees to cover a percentage of losses under an insurance policy. Reinsurers can provide catastrophe protection and insolvency protection to insurers, helping them manage financial burdens during natural disasters and insolvency events. Capacity, underwriting results, and financing are essential factors for reinsurers in managing their risk exposure. Reinsurance brokers and intermediaries play a vital role in facilitating reinsurance transactions, while retrocession is a common practice where reinsurers transfer portions of their risk to other reinsurers. Liability, collateral, and licensing are important considerations for reinsurers, as well as emerging trends like artificial intelligence, machine learning, insurance-linked securities, and catastrophe reinsurance bonds. The insurance industry's growth in emerging nations and increasing insurance penetration create opportunities for reinsurers to expand their business and provide coverage to new markets. However, insurers must navigate complex regulatory environments and ensure they work with licensed, certified, and authorized reinsurers to mitigate risks and maintain solvency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Non-life Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Type



Facultative Reinsurance

Treaty Reinsurance

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

