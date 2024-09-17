Appili Therapeutics Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the“Company” or“Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced the results from its annual and special meeting of held earlier today.

Based on the proxies received and the vote conducted at the meeting, all tabled resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company, including the election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Don Cilla, Brian Bloom, Theresa Matkovits, Juergen Froehlich, Armand Balboni and Prakash Gowd. Voting results for each director are summarized below:

Name of Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Don Cilla 27,929,188 (94.54%) 1,612,685 (5.46%) Brian Bloom 28,409,188 (96.17%) 1,132,685 (3.83%) Theresa Matkovits 29,377,973 (99.45%) 163,900 (0.55%) Juergen Froehlich 29,377,973 (99.45%) 163,900 (0.55%) Armand Balboni 28,409,188 (96.17%) 1,132,685 (3.83%) Prakash Gowd 29,377,973 (99.45%) 163,900 (0.55%)



All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, a special resolution approving the Company's continuation (the“Continuance") from a corporation governed under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation governed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (“OBCA”) and special resolution to authorize the board of directors of the Company, following the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Company, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the OBCA.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jenna McNeil, Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager

Appili Therapeutics

E: ...

Investor Relations Contact:

Don Cilla, Pharm.D. M.B.A.

Appili Therapeutics

E: ...