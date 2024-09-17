Tom Golisano Donates $360 Million To 82 Non-Profits Across Upstate New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tom GolisanoROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Golisano , entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader, today announced an unprecedented and historic series of major awards totaling $360 million to 82 non-profit organizations in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, New York.This commitment nearly doubles Golisano's lifetime giving, bringing the total to $775 million, with more to be expected.The unrestricted, multiyear awards range from $250,000 to $20 million each, paid over four to five years, spanning healthcare, education, animal welfare, disability services, and other crucial community needs.Almost all of the organizations who learned today that they are receiving a major award have been recipients of prior awards by Mr. Golisano and/or the Golisano Foundation. This significant financial commitment represents support for a diverse range of causes, all of which are meaningful to Tom and follow suit with prior awards given. Awards received may be used at each organization's discretion.Capping the monumental nature of this initiative, Mr. Golisano is also making a transformative $52 million award to the Golisano Foundation by increasing the total investment assets to $120 million. This infusion of funding will increase the Golisano Foundation's giving from approximately $3 to more than $5 million annually allowing even more opportunities for new and current organizations to access crucial grant funding that falls within the Foundation's established mission.“I'm thrilled to provide support to the Upstate New York community, to the region where I built my life and my business,” said Mr. Golisano.“I know that there are many organizations doing great work and understand that running a nonprofit is not easy, facing both opportunities and challenges, like raising money. These awards are the result of relationships I've formed over the years. I am impressed with these organizations' dedication and innovation. It is extremely rewarding to see what they have been able to accomplish with my financial support over the years. I hope this unexpected, unrestricted funding helps them build on their successes and broaden their impact.”“One of my favorite sayings is 'the only wealth you keep is that which you give away,' and I'm so lucky to be able to live that out. The success of Paychex, the hard work of the employees there- is ultimately what makes these donations possible, and I am beyond grateful that I have the ability to do so. I look forward to seeing how this will be used to strengthen their organizations and better the communities they serve.”The $360 million commitment announced today brings Mr. Golisano's overall philanthropy to $775 million. Prior to today, his personal philanthropy totaled over $374 million. In addition, The Golisano Foundation, which he founded in 1985, has awarded more than $41 million in grants, primarily to organizations devoted to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). It also helps animal welfare organizations through Bailey and Friends, an initiative of the Golisano Foundation founded in honor of Golisano's two dogs, both of whom were named Bailey."We encourage non-profit organizations to visit our website to learn more about Tom's personal giving and the Foundation's mission ,” said Erica Dayton, executive director of the Golisano Foundation.“We look forward to the new influx of agencies we'll be introduced to through the widespread news of Tom's most recent giving. Understanding the needs of the communities we support and the organizations that devote their expertise to serving them is a constantly evolving process. We are always looking to learn more and determine how we can be supportive with the resources available."Today's announcement follows Mr. Golisano's June 2024 commitment of $50 million to the University of Rochester Medical Center to establish the Golisano Intellectual and Development Disabilities Institute-his largest single gift to date.

