Richmond American Debuts New Community In Bealeton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Foxhaven showcases eight versatile floor plans with designer details

BEALETON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Foxhaven (RichmondAmerican/Foxhaven ), an exceptional new community in Bealeton. This notable neighborhood will offer an array of ranch and two-story homes with designer-curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ).

The Alexandrite is one of eight Richmond American floor plans offered at Foxhaven in Bealeton, Virginia.

Continue Reading

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/FoxhavenGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Foxhaven for a Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, tour three stunning model homes and explore quick move-in opportunities at the community.

Community highlights:



New homes from the $500s

Eight ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,780 sq. ft.

Close proximity to historic Warrenton

Easy access to shopping, dining, outdoor recreation & major employers

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes Quick move-in options

Foxhaven is located at 8051 McKay Street in Bealeton. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more or schedule an appointment.



About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED