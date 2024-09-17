Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Announces Closing Of $4.0 Million Initial Public Offering

The shares of Class A common stock began trading on the NYSEAM on September 16, 2024, under the symbol“HCWC”. The Class B common stock will not be listed on an exchange and will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period from the date of the distribution. Upon the expiration of the lock-up period, such shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding for working capital needs and potential strategic acquisitions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-274435) relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”), as last amended on September 13, 2024, and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on September 13, 2024. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on September 16, 2024, and is available on the SEC's website at . The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this Offering may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at ... .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: