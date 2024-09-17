Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Common And Preferred Dividends
9/17/2024 4:46:00 PM
LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT ) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share on its common stock, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2024.
In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024, for the period from and including July 15, 2024, to, but excluding, October 15, 2024.
Fulton, a more than $30 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,500 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.
