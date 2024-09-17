عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Common And Preferred Dividends


9/17/2024 4:46:00 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT ) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen cents per share on its common stock, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2024.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024, for the period from and including July 15, 2024, to, but excluding, October 15, 2024.

Fulton, a more than $30 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,500 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at
aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" fultonban .

Media:
Rachel Sharkey (717) 291-2831

Investors:
Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17092024003732001241ID1108684993


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search