(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 17 September 2024

No. 46/2024

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that ISS A/S has been informed that Lind Value II ApS and KIRKBI Invest A/S have entered into a trade of shares in ISS A/S whereby KIRKBI Invest A/S has sold 12,310,099 shares in ISS A/S to Lind Value II ApS.

As a result of the transaction, Lind Value II ApS has notified ISS A/S that its aggregate holding of shares now amounts to 18,566,823 corresponding to ~10.00% of the total share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S. Lind Value II ApS is owned by Lind Invest ApS, with the ultimate owner being Henrik Lind.

Consequently, KIRKBI Invest A/S (acting on behalf of itself and its parent company KIRKBI A/S) has notified ISS A/S that its direct, and KIRKBI A/S' indirect, aggregate holding of shares and voting rights in ISS A/S now amounts to 16,832,242 corresponding to ~9.07% of the total share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.

KIRKBI Invest A/S is a company incorporated under the laws of Denmark with registration number 31 15 98 30 and is wholly owned by KIRKBI A/S, a company incorporated under the laws of Denmark with registration number 18 59 12 35.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25



For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

