عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend


9/17/2024 4:31:08 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB )
today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, payable on October 10, 2024.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. With $12.2 billion in assets and 91 branches in New England and New York, the bank provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management services. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban .

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email:
[email protected]
Tel: (617) 641-9206

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17092024003732001241ID1108684954


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search