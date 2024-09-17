My Special Aflac Duck® 'Boroughs' Into A New Home: Children's Hospital At Montefiore In The Bronx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 40 of the robotic companions donated to cancer and sickle cell patients courtesy of Aflac

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children at Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) now have a new best friend thanks to Aflac Incorporated , a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S. The Columbus, Georgia-based insurer donated 40 My Special Aflac Ducks at an event Tuesday.

Since the first duck delivery in 2018, Aflac has placed more than 31,000 My Special Aflac Ducks in the hands of pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients ages 3 and up free of charge, providing comfort and joy during their treatment journeys.

Aflac Senior Vice President Ines Gutzmer provides My Special Aflac Duck to a child being treated at Montefiore Children's Hospital in the Bronx, New York, along with Sunrise Association, a national organization that provides free day camps for children with cancer and their siblings.

"The happiness and delight that the children experience says it all," said Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer, Aflac senior vice president and chief Communications officer. "September is Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and today, in our first-ever delivery in New York, we saw more than 40 pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients get a cuddly new friend who will help them in treatment and beyond. Their excitement and our ability to help these kids and their families, is what drives Aflac's philanthropic mission. We're thankful to the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and to Sunrise Association for making this very special duck delivery possible."

is a social robot powered by innovative technology that helps kids prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, practice distraction techniques and more. A three-year study released in April revealed that both parents and caregivers reported a reduction in distress, nausea, pain and treatment - and procedural anxiety - for their children who received My Special Aflac Duck, compared to those in the study who had not yet received a duck. My Special Aflac Duck was named one of Time Magazine's 50 Best Inventions and named Best in Show at CES and South by Southwest in 2018. The My Special Aflac Duck program is a hallmark of Aflac's more than $184 million given toward pediatric cancer and blood disorder research and programs, including support of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Hospital of Atlanta.

"We are very grateful to Aflac and Sunrise Association for delivering ducks to our patients at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore," said Meghan D. Kelly, MSEd, CCLS, director, Phoebe H. Stein Child Life Program, CHAM. "Dealing with illness can be stressful for children and families, so it is always wonderful when partners visit our hospital and help us to brighten their day."

"Sunrise Association is thrilled to once again partner with Aflac in bringing the My Special Aflac Duck to the children at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," said Beth Fetner, Sunrise Association Chief Development Officer. "This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnerships in delivering joy and comfort to children facing challenges. Aflac's commitment to easing the journey for these young patients aligns perfectly with our mission to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer. Together, we are creating moments of happiness and hope for these brave children and their families."

