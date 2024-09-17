Junedays Wins 'Star Of The Show' Award At The 2024 Newport International Boat Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medium Caddy on board

Star Awards are granted to standout display showcasing cohesive branding, an inviting setup, a well-prepared team, and an overall professional presentation.

- Nicole VerspyckMEREDITH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- junedays, the Lake Winnipesaukee-based company from Meredith, NH, is proud to announce its win of the "Star of the Show" in the Best in Tent category at the 2024 Newport International Boat Show, presented by Newport. This prestigious honor, part of the show's Star Awards, was granted to the company for its standout display, which showcased cohesive branding, an inviting setup, a well-prepared team, and an overall professional presentation."We are thrilled to receive this recognition from such a respected show," said Nicole Verspyck, Founder at junedays."The Newport International Boat Show has always been an incredible platform for us, and we're grateful to have our efforts acknowledged in this way."The Star Awards honor four companies each year for exhibits that exude pride and professionalism, evaluated by an independent panel of judges. Criteria include branding, booth setup, staff friendliness and knowledge, accessibility of promotional materials, and maintaining a clean, welcoming environment. Alongside this esteemed title, junedays will also receive a $1,000 discount on its display space at next year's event, further cementing its commitment to providing quality products and experiences.This victory follows a highly successful event for junedays, which continues to capture the essence of a boating lifestyle with its range of products. After their standout performance in Newport, the junedays team is preparing to bring its award-winning presence to the Annapolis Power and Sail Boat Shows, beginning October 3. Attendees can look forward to experiencing the same passion and quality that earned junedays the "Star of the Show" recognition.junedays extends its congratulations to the other Star Awards winners: FLUX for Best Power, J BOATS, Inc. for Best Sail, and Docktails for the Free Standing category.For more information about junedays and its products, visit , or on Instagram @morejunedays, or Facebook @morejunedays.About junedaysLaunched in 2023, junedays is based in Meredith, NH, on the beautiful shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. The direct-to-consumer company offers thoughtfully designed products that cater to boating and outdoor lifestyles, from soft-sided coolers to convenient caddies , including modular storage systems. junedays clients include the Telluride Film Festival, Bespoke Post, and goop, among others. With a commitment to quality, function, and a love for outdoor experiences, junedays celebrates the spirit of an organized lifestyle .

