Tom Golisano Makes Remarkable Philanthropic Gifts Of $360 Million To 82 Non-Profits Across Upstate New York

Golisano, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader, today announced an unprecedented and historic series of major awards totaling $360 million to 82 non-profit organizations in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, New York. This commitment nearly doubles Golisano's lifetime giving, bringing the total to $775 million, with more to be expected.

The unrestricted, multiyear awards range from $250,000 to $20 million each, paid over four to five years, spanning healthcare, education, animal welfare, disability services, and other crucial community needs. Almost all of the organizations who learned today that they are receiving a major award have been recipients of prior awards by Mr. Golisano and/or the Golisano Foundation. This significant financial commitment represents support for a diverse range of causes, all of which are meaningful to Tom and follow suit with prior awards given. Awards received may be used at each organization's discretion.

Capping the monumental nature of this initiative, Mr. Golisano is also making a transformative $52 million award to the Golisano Foundation by increasing the total investment assets to $120 million. This infusion of funding will increase the Golisano Foundation's giving from approximately $3 to more than $5 million annually allowing even more opportunities for new and current organizations to access crucial grant funding that falls within the Foundation's established mission.

"I'm thrilled to provide support to the Upstate New York community, to the region where I built my life and my business." said Mr. Golisano. "I know that there are many organizations doing great work and understand that running a nonprofit is not easy, facing both opportunities and challenges, like raising money. These awards are the result of relationships I've formed over the years. I am impressed with these organizations' dedication and innovation. It is extremely rewarding to see what they have been able to accomplish with my financial support over the years. I hope this unexpected, unrestricted funding helps them build on their successes and broaden their impact."

"One of my favorite sayings is 'the only wealth you keep is that which you give away,' and I'm so lucky to be able to live that out. The success of Paychex, the hard work of the employees there- is ultimately what makes these donations possible, and I am beyond grateful that I have the ability to do so. I look forward to seeing how this will be used to strengthen their organizations and better the communities they serve."

The $360 million commitment announced today brings Mr. Golisano's overall philanthropy to $775 million. Prior to today, his personal philanthropy totaled over $374 million. In addition, The Golisano Foundation, which he founded in 1985, has awarded more than $41 million in grants, primarily to organizations devoted to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). It also helps animal welfare organizations through Bailey and Friends, an initiative of the Golisano Foundation founded in honor of Golisano's two dogs, both of whom were named Bailey.

"We encourage non-profit organizations to visit our website to learn more about Tom's personal giving and the Foundation's mission," said Erica Dayton, executive director of the Golisano Foundation. "We look forward to the new influx of agencies we'll be introduced to through the widespread news of Tom's most recent giving. Understanding the needs of the communities we support and the organizations that devote their expertise to serving them is a constantly evolving process. We are always looking to learn more and determine how we can be supportive with the resources available."

Today's announcement follows Mr. Golisano's June 2024 commitment of $50 million to the University of Rochester Medical Center to establish the Golisano Intellectual and Development Disabilities Institute -his largest single gift to date.



$360 Million in Awards Announced on September 17, 2024 to 82 Organizations



Rochester $201 Million

Buffalo $66.5 Million

Syracuse $40.5 Million $52 Million to the Golisano Foundation which serves Upstate New York and Southwest Florida

Community - 8 Organizations - $25 Million

The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester - $5 Million

Foodlink - $5 Million

Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind - $2 Million

Hillside Family of Agencies - $5 Million

Lifespan - $2 Million

Medical Motor Service of Rochester & Monroe County - $2 Million

Veterans Outreach Center - $2 Million

WXXI Public Broadcasting

- $2 Million

Education - 16 Organizations - $86 Million

Alfred State College - $5 Million

Allendale Columbia School - $5 Million

Aquinas Institute of Rochester $5 Million

Bishop Kearney High School - $5 Million

Canisius University - $5 Million

The Charles Finney School - $3 Million

Daemen University - $5 Million

The Harley School - $5 Million

Hope Hall School - $3 Million

McQuaid Jesuit High School - $5 Million

Nazareth University - $5 Million

Niagara University - $10 Million

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women - $5 Million

Roberts Wesleyan University - $5 Million

Rochester Institute of Technology - $10 Million

St. John Fisher University

- $5 Million

Health - 9 Organizations - $69 Million

American Cancer Society, Golisano Hope Lodge - $2 Million

American Red Cross - Greater Rochester Chapter - $5 Million

Daystar Kids - $5 Million

Mercy Flight Central - $5 Million

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center - $10 Million

Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo - $10 Million

Rochester Regional Health - $20 Million

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY - $2 Million

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

- $10 Million

Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) - 26 Organizations - $104 Million

Ability Partners (CP Rochester, Rochester Rehab, Happiness House) - $5 Million

Arc Allegany-Steuben - $5 Million

Arc Chemung-Schuyler - $5 Million

Arc Erie County New York - $5 Million

Arc GLOW (Genesee/Livingston/Orleans/Wyoming)- $5 Million

Arc of Monroe County - $5 Million

Arc of Ontario County - $5 Million

Arc of Wayne County - $5 Million

AutismUp - $3 Million

Best Buddies, WNY - $1 Million

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services - $5 Million

CDS Life Transitions - $5 Million

Cobblestone Arts Center - $2 Million

Empowering People's Independence (EPI) - $5 Million

EquiCenter - $2 Million

Golisano Autism Center - $3 Million

Heritage Christian Services - $5 Million

Holy Childhood - $5 Million

Lifetime Assistance - $5 Million

Mary Cariola Center - Future Announcement

Mozaic (Arc of Seneca, Cayuga & Yates Counties) - $5 Million

People, Inc. - $5 Million

Special Olympics New York - $1 Million

Springbrook - $5 Million

Starbridge Services - $2 Million

Summit Center

- $5 Million

Animal Welfare – 23 Organizations - $24 Million

Better Together Pet Rescue Center - $250,000

Beverly Animal Shelter - $1 Million

Chautauqua County Humane Society - $1.5 Million

Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA - $1 Million

Finger Lakes SPCA - $1.5 Million

Headed for Furever - $250,000

Hornell Area Humane Society - $1.5 Million

Humane Society of Schuyler County - $1.5 Million

Humane Society of Wayne County - $1.5 Million

Humane Society of Yates County - $1.5 Million

Joyful Rescue - $250,000

Keller's Kats Rescue - $250,000

Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester - $2 Million

Mr. Grey's Strays - $250,000

Operation Freedom Ride - $250,000

Pet Adoption Network - $250,000

Pet Pride of New York - $1.5 Million

Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services - $1.5 Million

Rochester HOPE for Pets - $250,000

SPCA in Cattaraugus County - $1.5 Million

SPCA Serving Allegany County - $1.5 Million

SPCA Serving Erie County - $1.5 Million

Wyoming County SPCA

- $1.5 Million

Golisano Foundation - $52 Million

About Tom Golisano and the Golisano Foundation

Tom Golisano -entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader-is the founder of Paychex, Inc., the nation's largest human resource company for small to medium-sized businesses, providing integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services for more than 745,000 clients in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Golisano's vision, perseverance, and action have left an indelible mark on a broad spectrum of issues that touch our lives-in business, healthcare, education, voter policies, politics, and tax reform. His continuing investments are helping to advance entrepreneurship through the 2023 establishment of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship as well as driving the success of numerous businesses and start-ups. His personal philanthropic contributions to hospitals-including three children's hospitals that bear his name-and numerous educational institutions, his Foundation, and other organizations now exceed $775 million. He has dedicated more than $145 million to advancing inclusive health around the world helping to close the substantial gap in access to care for people with intellectual disabilities.

A fierce advocate for dignity and inclusion, in 1985 Mr. Golisano applied his pioneering spirit to establish the Golisano Foundation to make the world a better place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With more than $120 million now in gross assets, it is one of the largest private foundations in the U.S. devoted to supporting programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities awarding about $5 million annually to non-profit organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida.

Mr. Golisano is the author of two Books, "Built Not Born," a Wall Street Journal best seller and "The Italian Kid Did It." He is listed on the Forbes 400.

About Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship

Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship is a leader in alternative post-secondary business education. Delivering a high-quality and accelerated business experience for students of all ages, Golisano Institute leverages an expansive roster of higher education partners, entrepreneur advisors, and business connections to help professionals reach their full potential. Thanks to the generosity of founder Tom Golisano, qualified students can access the Institute's benefits at a significantly lower cost than the average higher education institution. For more information, visit us at

