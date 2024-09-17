Tom Golisano Makes Remarkable Philanthropic Gifts Of $360 Million To 82 Non-Profits Across Upstate New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Monumental Announcement Doubles Philanthropist's Lifetime Giving
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom
Golisano, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader, today announced an unprecedented and historic series of major awards totaling $360 million to 82 non-profit organizations in Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse, New York. This commitment nearly doubles Golisano's lifetime giving, bringing the total to $775 million, with more to be expected.
The unrestricted, multiyear awards range from $250,000 to $20 million each, paid over four to five years, spanning healthcare, education, animal welfare, disability services, and other crucial community needs. Almost all of the organizations who learned today that they are receiving a major award have been recipients of prior awards by Mr. Golisano and/or the Golisano Foundation. This significant financial commitment represents support for a diverse range of causes, all of which are meaningful to Tom and follow suit with prior awards given. Awards received may be used at each organization's discretion.
Capping the monumental nature of this initiative, Mr. Golisano is also making a transformative $52 million award to the Golisano Foundation by increasing the total investment assets to $120 million. This infusion of funding will increase the Golisano Foundation's giving from approximately $3 to more than $5 million annually allowing even more opportunities for new and current organizations to access crucial grant funding that falls within the Foundation's established mission.
"I'm thrilled to provide support to the Upstate New York community, to the region where I built my life and my business." said Mr. Golisano. "I know that there are many organizations doing great work and understand that running a nonprofit is not easy, facing both opportunities and challenges, like raising money. These awards are the result of relationships I've formed over the years. I am impressed with these organizations' dedication and innovation. It is extremely rewarding to see what they have been able to accomplish with my financial support over the years. I hope this unexpected, unrestricted funding helps them build on their successes and broaden their impact."
"One of my favorite sayings is 'the only wealth you keep is that which you give away,' and I'm so lucky to be able to live that out. The success of Paychex, the hard work of the employees there- is ultimately what makes these donations possible, and I am beyond grateful that I have the ability to do so. I look forward to seeing how this will be used to strengthen their organizations and better the communities they serve."
The $360 million commitment announced today brings Mr. Golisano's overall philanthropy to $775 million. Prior to today, his personal philanthropy totaled over $374 million. In addition, The Golisano Foundation, which he founded in 1985, has awarded more than $41 million in grants, primarily to organizations devoted to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). It also helps animal welfare organizations through Bailey and Friends, an initiative of the Golisano Foundation founded in honor of Golisano's two dogs, both of whom were named Bailey.
"We encourage non-profit organizations to visit our website to learn more about Tom's personal giving and the Foundation's mission," said Erica Dayton, executive director of the Golisano Foundation. "We look forward to the new influx of agencies we'll be introduced to through the widespread news of Tom's most recent giving. Understanding the needs of the communities we support and the organizations that devote their expertise to serving them is a constantly evolving process. We are always looking to learn more and determine how we can be supportive with the resources available."
Today's announcement follows Mr. Golisano's June 2024 commitment of $50 million to the University of Rochester Medical Center to establish the Golisano Intellectual and Development Disabilities Institute -his largest single gift to date.
$360 Million in Awards Announced on September 17, 2024 to 82 Organizations
Rochester $201 Million
Buffalo $66.5 Million
Syracuse $40.5 Million
$52 Million to the Golisano Foundation which serves Upstate New York and Southwest Florida
Community - 8 Organizations - $25 Million
The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester - $5 Million
Foodlink - $5 Million
Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind - $2 Million
Hillside Family of Agencies - $5 Million
Lifespan - $2 Million
Medical Motor Service of Rochester & Monroe County - $2 Million
Veterans Outreach Center - $2 Million
WXXI Public Broadcasting
- $2 Million
Education - 16 Organizations - $86 Million
Alfred State College - $5 Million
Allendale Columbia School - $5 Million
Aquinas Institute of Rochester $5 Million
Bishop Kearney High School - $5 Million
Canisius University - $5 Million
The Charles Finney School - $3 Million
Daemen University - $5 Million
The Harley School - $5 Million
Hope Hall School - $3 Million
McQuaid Jesuit High School - $5 Million
Nazareth University - $5 Million
Niagara University - $10 Million
Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women - $5 Million
Roberts Wesleyan University - $5 Million
Rochester Institute of Technology - $10 Million
St. John Fisher University
- $5 Million
Health - 9 Organizations - $69 Million
American Cancer Society, Golisano Hope Lodge - $2 Million
American Red Cross - Greater Rochester Chapter - $5 Million
Daystar Kids - $5 Million
Mercy Flight Central - $5 Million
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center - $10 Million
Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo - $10 Million
Rochester Regional Health - $20 Million
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY - $2 Million
Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital
- $10 Million
Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (IDD) - 26 Organizations - $104 Million
Ability Partners (CP Rochester, Rochester Rehab, Happiness House) - $5 Million
Arc Allegany-Steuben - $5 Million
Arc Chemung-Schuyler - $5 Million
Arc Erie County New York - $5 Million
Arc GLOW (Genesee/Livingston/Orleans/Wyoming)- $5 Million
Arc of Monroe County - $5 Million
Arc of Ontario County - $5 Million
Arc of Wayne County - $5 Million
AutismUp - $3 Million
Best Buddies, WNY - $1 Million
Catholic Charities Family and Community Services - $5 Million
CDS Life Transitions - $5 Million
Cobblestone Arts Center - $2 Million
Empowering People's Independence (EPI) - $5 Million
EquiCenter - $2 Million
Golisano Autism Center - $3 Million
Heritage Christian Services - $5 Million
Holy Childhood - $5 Million
Lifetime Assistance - $5 Million
Mary Cariola Center - Future Announcement
Mozaic (Arc of Seneca, Cayuga & Yates Counties) - $5 Million
People, Inc. - $5 Million
Special Olympics New York - $1 Million
Springbrook - $5 Million
Starbridge Services - $2 Million
Summit Center
- $5 Million
Animal Welfare – 23 Organizations - $24 Million
Better Together Pet Rescue Center - $250,000
Beverly Animal Shelter - $1 Million
Chautauqua County Humane Society - $1.5 Million
Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA - $1 Million
Finger Lakes SPCA - $1.5 Million
Headed for Furever - $250,000
Hornell Area Humane Society - $1.5 Million
Humane Society of Schuyler County - $1.5 Million
Humane Society of Wayne County - $1.5 Million
Humane Society of Yates County - $1.5 Million
Joyful Rescue - $250,000
Keller's Kats Rescue - $250,000
Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester - $2 Million
Mr. Grey's Strays - $250,000
Operation Freedom Ride - $250,000
Pet Adoption Network - $250,000
Pet Pride of New York - $1.5 Million
Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services - $1.5 Million
Rochester HOPE for Pets - $250,000
SPCA in Cattaraugus County - $1.5 Million
SPCA Serving Allegany County - $1.5 Million
SPCA Serving Erie County - $1.5 Million
Wyoming County SPCA
- $1.5 Million
Golisano Foundation - $52 Million
About Tom Golisano and the Golisano Foundation
Tom Golisano -entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader-is the founder of Paychex, Inc., the nation's largest human resource company for small to medium-sized businesses, providing integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services for more than 745,000 clients in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Golisano's vision, perseverance, and action have left an indelible mark on a broad spectrum of issues that touch our lives-in business, healthcare, education, voter policies, politics, and tax reform. His continuing investments are helping to advance entrepreneurship through the 2023 establishment of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship as well as driving the success of numerous businesses and start-ups. His personal philanthropic contributions to hospitals-including three children's hospitals that bear his name-and numerous educational institutions, his Foundation, and other organizations now exceed $775 million. He has dedicated more than $145 million to advancing inclusive health around the world helping to close the substantial gap in access to care for people with intellectual disabilities.
A fierce advocate for dignity and inclusion, in 1985 Mr. Golisano applied his pioneering spirit to establish the Golisano Foundation to make the world a better place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. With more than $120 million now in gross assets, it is one of the largest private foundations in the U.S. devoted to supporting programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities awarding about $5 million annually to non-profit organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida.
Mr. Golisano is the author of two Books, "Built Not Born," a Wall Street Journal best seller and "The Italian Kid Did It." He is listed on the Forbes 400.
