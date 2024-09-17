As Credit Union Profit Margins Shrink, Insuritas' BUNDLE Delivers Crucial Recurring Revenue Through Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BUNDLE by Insuritas incorporates embedded insurance into institution ecosystems, building a critical source of annuitizing non-interest income.

- Jeffrey Chesky, President and CEO of Insuritas

AGAWAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As credit unions nationwide grapple with mounting regulatory pressures and heightened competition from financial institutions, the need for new revenue sources has never been more critical.

BUNDLE by Insuritas emerges as a game-changing solution, providing credit unions with a powerful tool to diversify and enhance their revenue streams through embedded insurance services.

BUNDLE by Insuritas, an award-winning, turnkey embedded insurance agency solution, equips financial institutions of all sizes with a comprehensive range of insurance products.

From home and auto to life and health insurance, BUNDLE empowers credit unions to expand their product offerings, deepen customer relationships, and generate a steady stream of non-interest income.

"Credit unions are under increasing pressure to discover new avenues for non-interest revenue," said Jeffrey Chesky, President and CEO of Insuritas. "BUNDLE by Insuritas delivers a sophisticated, scalable digital solution that enables financial institutions to offer a full suite of insurance products without additional staffing or resource investments. Partnering with Insuritas allows credit unions to drive substantial revenue through insurance sales while delivering valuable protection to their members."

Financial institutions utilizing BUNDLE benefit from advanced predictive analytics and digital automation that guide customers towards obtaining insurance quotes via their preferred communication channels.

The digital insurance assistant, Lily, is integrated into BUNDLE's automated outreach and nurturing systems, optimizing response and conversion rates, and generating additional commissions for participating institutions.

As net interest margins continue to shrink as planning begins for 2025, BUNDLE by Insuritas presents an opportunity for credit unions and banks to secure a recurring, non-interest income stream through insurance products that customers purchase annually.

Insuritas is confident that BUNDLE will not only help financial institutions diversify their revenue streams but also enhance customer loyalty and engagement.

Chesky emphasized,“As consumers increasingly seek reliable platforms for insurance shopping, financial institutions are becoming the preferred choice for purchasing, comparing, and renewing insurance policies. This trend underscores the potential for credit unions and banks to serve as trusted insurance advisors, reinforcing their value to customers.”

About Insuritas

Insuritas' mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue.

