(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received over 69,000 cryptocurrency-related fraud reports in 2023.



Brazil, Mexico, and Spain ranked among the top 20 countries affected by these scams. The FBI's "2023 Fraud Report" revealed this alarming trend.



Cryptocurrency scams impacted more than 200 countries worldwide. Brazil ranked 11th, Mexico 15th, and Spain 17th among the most affected nations.



The global system's increasing adoption of has led to a rise in criminal exploitation.



Estimated losses from cryptocurrency-related activities totaled over $5.6 billion in 2023. While crypto complaints accounted for only 10% of all financial fraud reports, they represented nearly 50% of total losses.







Michael D. Nordwall, FBI Criminal Investigative Division Deputy Assistant Director, noted that criminals exploit cryptocurrencies across all tracked scheme categories.



Investment scams were the most prevalent, accounting for 71% of all cryptocurrency-related losses.



Call center frauds, including tech support and government impersonation scams, represented about 10% of crypto-associated losses.



Compared to 2022, cryptocurrency fraud losses increased by 45% in 2023. This significant rise indicates that scammers are developing new tactics to deceive victims.



The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, irreversible transactions, and global value transfer capabilities make them attractive to criminals.



Older adults were the primary victims of cryptocurrency scams in the United States. Those over 60 lost billions of dollars to these frauds last year. However, younger and middle-aged adults were also affected by these schemes.

Crypto Fraud Surge: Brazil, Mexico, and Spain Among Top Victims in 2023

Investment fraud schemes linked to cryptocurrencies saw a 53% increase in reported losses, rising from $2.57 billion in 2022 to $3.96 billion in 2023.



Many individuals accumulated massive debts to cover losses from these fraudulent investments.



The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies poses significant challenges for regulators. Their lack of central oversight makes them attractive for illicit activities.



Criminals exploit cryptocurrencies due to their decentralized nature, irreversible transactions, and the difficulty in tracing funds across borders.



The FBI report highlights various types of cryptocurrency-related crimes. Investment fraud caused the highest losses at $3.96 billion, while threats of violence resulted in the lowest losses at $10.1 million.



This comprehensive overview of cryptocurrency fraud in 2023 underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and regulatory measures to protect investors and combat financial crimes in the digital asset space.



