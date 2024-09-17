SAFCO Welcomes Noel Ortega As Its New SVP Of Account Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC ("SAFCO"), a services leader, proudly welcomes Noel Ortega as its new Senior Vice President of Account Services. A recognized leader in collections, Mr. Ortega's career spans over 20 years of transformative leadership and operational excellence across the auto finance industry.

Prior to SAFCO, Mr. Ortega served as SVP of Servicing for United Auto Credit ("UACC"). While there, he transformed the organization's approach to customer service, shifting from a traditional subprime servicing model to a retail-focused, customer-centric culture. Before joining UACC, he held senior leadership roles at LoanMart and Westlake Financial Services, where he consistently exceeded servicing goals, grew teams exponentially, and helped to drive strong portfolio performance.

"We are excited to welcome Noel

Ortega to SAFCO, where his strategic vision and years of leadership experience in servicing and collections will undoubtedly drive innovation, portfolio performance, and strengthen our commitment to customer excellence," said George Fussell, CEO of SAFCO. "We look forward to the positive impact Noel will bring as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio," Mr. Fussell continued.

About SAFCO

SAFCO is an industry-leading auto finance company built on the belief that credit alone should not measure potential. With headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida, SAFCO has relationships with over 3,000 dealerships. Contact us today to learn how our advanced technology and expertise can boost your dealership's success.

Contact: Jason Person

Chief Financial Officer

954-745.2503

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Auto Finance Company, LLC

