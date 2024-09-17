Jeff Wenninger, Founder & CEO, Announces The Launch Of New Expert Consulting Service In Law Enforcement Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeff WenningerSHELBYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Wenninger , a law enforcement veteran with over 30 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of his latest venture, providing expert consulting services in practices.The launch marks a significant milestone in Wenninger's journey to elevate the standards of safety and integrity within law enforcement."I'm proud to launch the next endeavor in my 30-year journey for excellence in law enforcement," said Wenninger, Founder and CEO of the new consultancy. "This initiative offers organizations and agencies access to a team of experts dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in police practices."The new business aims to serve law enforcement agencies, legal teams, and community stakeholders seeking expert opinions and guidance on complex use-of-force cases. With over 100 years of combined experience, Wenninger and his team have been involved in the investigation and adjudication of more than 1,200 use-of-force cases, ensuring that they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to every consultation.The launch of this business not only broadens the reach of Wenninger's expertise but also expands access to reliable, professional evaluations in critical areas of law enforcement. The team's focus on integrity and meticulous research provides their clients with a clear path toward achieving the highest levels of safety, professionalism, and accountability in their operations.Looking ahead, Wenninger plans to position his company as the primary resource for law enforcement expertise, with a focus on continuous expansion and a commitment to upholding the core principles of integrity, safety, and fairness.

