Soutron Discovery Service V8.9 Released With Enhanced Search Features And Performance For Unmatched Content Discovery

- Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces the release of Soutron Discovery Service v8.9. This update, already in use by Soutron clients, delivers significant enhancements designed to further empower and enhance user experiences, improve search accuracy, and provide greater flexibility for content curation and delivery.At the forefront of content discovery, Soutron Discovery Service enables users to connect with real-time access to curated content databases and educational materials from a single search box. With this latest version, Soutron Discovery Service introduces several new features that enrich the user experience, ensuring that every search yields highly relevant results and meaningful interactions.When you fuel your content discovery solution with Soutron Discovery Service, you have the freedom to:.Design content discovery solutions tailored to the unique needs and preferences of your users – from custom apps supporting focused research, to global gateways that bolster learning, to DIY research portals and more.Create meaningful discovery experiences that comb every content source that you choose to curate for your user communities, regardless of where it comes from.Deliver personalized discovery tools that meet your users where they are, in their daily workflows and on their devices of choice.Key New Features of Soutron Discovery Service v8.9:.Advanced Multi-Source Filtering: The "Searched Sources" widget now allows users to filter results from multiple sources simultaneously Soutron Discovery Service v8.9 Released with Enhanced Search Features.Cloud Display for Refine Your Results: A new cloud display has been added to the "Refine your Results" widget which visualizes extracted term categories, making it easier for users to pinpoint and refine their search.Author URL Links in Results: The results display now includes enhanced metadata features, such as clickable Author URLs. If result metadata contains an author and an associated URL, a link-out icon will be displayed.Expanded Dictionary Source Support: The result display for dictionary sources has been enhanced to support multiple audio URLs and etymologies, providing a more informative user experience.Customizable Date Intervals: Administrators can now configure date interval limits at the application level, offering greater customization for content discovery.Improved Relevance Ranking: The relevance ranking algorithm is refined to deliver more accurate and relevant search resultsWith these updates, Soutron Discovery Service continues to provide personalized, intuitive, and powerful search experiences that cater to the unique needs of every user community, through its powerful all-in-one global search capabilities."We are thrilled to introduce version 8.9 of Soutron Discovery Service," said Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global "These new features and enhancements further solidify our commitment to providing innovative content discovery solutions that empower users to access and explore the world's knowledge."Soutron Discovery Service is available for licensing and customization. For more information, please visit: - NAAbout Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives , and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to“Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

