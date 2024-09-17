(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Discover Exclusive Italian-Made Luxury Products at FIND - Design Fair Asia 2024



DELUXE SYSTEMS is excited to announce its participation in FIND - Design Fair Asia, taking place from October 26th to 28th, 2024, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.







This prestigious event will offer a unique opportunity to experience, for the first time in Southeast Asia, the finest Made in Italy luxury windows, doors, and glass railings, exclusively designed for high-end residences.

Showcasing Exclusive Italian Brands



At Stand 1C60, DELUXE SYSTEMS will present a curated selection of products from renowned Italian brands including Ponzio, Faraone, Flessya, Chirenti, and Dimensione Serramenti. Each brand reflects Italian excellence, offering high-quality, innovative solutions for luxury residential projects.

Luxury Windows, Doors, and Glass Railings



Our exclusive range of Italian-made products includes windows, doors, and glass railings tailored to the needs of luxury residences. With a focus on sophisticated design, superior craftsmanship, and cutting-edge functionality, these products bring unparalleled beauty and performance to any project. From customized colors to advanced energy-saving features, the options are endless, providing architects and designers the freedom to create truly unique spaces.

Sustainability Focus

Environmental responsibility is at the core of our philosophy and products. Choosing aluminum is a green choice in every aspect, from production to improving the energy efficiency of buildings, especially when thermal break technology is used. We are committed to providing solutions that reduce environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.

Endless Customization & Energy Efficiency



DELUXE SYSTEMS' offerings stand out for their endless customization options, including an extensive range of colors, finishes, and styles, allowing for complete personalization.

Beyond aesthetics, our products are designed with a commitment to energy efficiency, helping luxury residences achieve sustainability goals while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Reserve your detailed presentation

We invite you to explore these exceptional products and discover how our exclusive Italian brands can elevate your next luxury residential project in Southeast Asia.

Join us at Stand 1C60 for a detailed presentation and receive exclusive materials and gifts.

To schedule an appointment, please complete the form .

About DELUXE SYSTEMS

DELUXE SYSTEMS is specialized in high-end architectural solutions, providing luxury windows, doors, and glass railings to the Southeast Asian market. Partnering with Italy's most prestigious brands, we deliver the best in design innovation, customization, and sustainability for luxury residences.

For more information, visit us at Website or contact us.

