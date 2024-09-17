Foreign Diplomats Tell Of Ukrainian Children Sheltered By Their Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, at the invitation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, a delegation consisting of diplomats from Austria, Spain, Norway, and Finland visited the city of Zaporizhzhia.

During the briefing, the ambassadors told how many Ukrainian children found shelter in their respective countries because of the war in Ukraine, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

From 76,000 to 80,000 Ukrainians currently stay in Norway, of which about 30,000 are children, said the Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine, Helene Sand Andresen. She added that Ukrainians are provided with accommodation and an opportunity to integrate into local communities, which includes Norwegian language courses for adults and employment assistance. Ukrainian children go to school alongside Norwegian peers and retain an opportunity to study in Ukrainian, the ambassador added.

Austria's Ambassador Arad Benkö said his country had welcomed about 85,000 Ukrainians, of which 30,000 are teenagers under the age of 18. They are also provided with everything necessary.

Also, 214,000 Ukrainians live in Spain as the country ranks fourth among countries that have given shelter to Ukrainians, seeing only Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic ahead. According to the representative of the Embassy of Spain in Ukraine, Carlos Pascual Garcia, about 80,000 children from Ukraine live in his country. Moreover, there are about 3,500 unaccompanied children under the protection of Spanish authorities.

As part of the trip, the delegation visited the largest facilities across the region, which receive substantial support from the United Nations Children's Fund. Those inclided a school in which a renovated UNICEF shelter has been launched, a digital educational center, a children's point "Together" and classes on making up for educational drawbacks. The delegation also saw the construction of one of the underground schools.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) operates on the ground in Zaporizhzhia region, providing vital assistance to children and families affected by war. UNICEF is working to implement key commitments to meet the humanitarian needs of children, including access to education, psychosocial assistance, water and sanitation, as well as maternal and child health care. In order to solve the acute problem of power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that ensure the functioning of the city of Zaporizhzhia, for the sustainable passage of the fall-winter period 2024/2025, UNICEF also provides aid to boiler houses and water supply stations.