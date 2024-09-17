Percona Redefines Cloud-Native Database Management With Percona Everest: The World's First Open Source Public Dbaas Alte...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Percona , a global leader in enterprise-grade open source database software and services, today announced that its groundbreaking new database platform, Percona Everest, is now generally available to the public. Percona Everest is an open source, cloud-native database designed to deliver similar core capabilities and conveniences provided by database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offerings but without the burden of vendor lock-in and associated challenges.

Percona Everest facilitates the work of developers, QA engineers, DevOps engineers, database administrators, and anyone who could benefit from self-serve deployment and management of MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB on Kubernetes. Percona Everest simplifies database management and enables database deployment standardization across multiple clouds and environments. Percona Everest helps enterprises accelerate business operations through its reliable, scalable, and secure cloud-native database infrastructure architecture.

“Percona Everest represents a paradigm shift in the management of cloud-native databases on Kubernetes,” said Ann Schlemmer, CEO at Percona.“After several years of significant growth in the public DBaaS market, organizations are pushing back against public DBaaS solutions that actively cultivate lock-in, limiting flexibility and driving up costs for customers. We developed Percona Everest to counter these issues, providing our customers with the conveniences of the leading public DBaaS offerings but without the limitations.”

As organizations look to build more products and services in the cloud, many are beginning to discover a host of hidden costs associated with popular public DBaaS offerings. Even when compared to other types of proprietary,“as-a-service” solutions, public DBaaS offerings can be particularly effective in cultivating vendor lock-in, making it exceedingly difficult for customers to maintain control over data access, database configurations, and cloud costs.

Percona Everest was designed with these very issues in mind. Unlike traditional DBaaS offerings, Percona Everest does not function as hosted infrastructure. Instead, Percona Everest allows organizations to self-serve provision and manage highly performant, open source database clusters on Kubernetes using the infrastructure they control-whether it be a cloud of their choosing, on-premises, or both. As a result, users of Percona Everest maintain control over mission-critical matters, including data access, database configuration, and costs associated with running databases in the cloud. Percona Everest extends the benefits of platform engineering to database provisioning and management.

Multi-Database, Multi-Cluster, Comprehensive Capabilities Combined with Expert Support

Percona Everest brings together the automated provisioning and management of multiple databases across different environments, all within a single, intuitive, multi-cloud user interface. By leveraging automation, users can create enterprise-ready database instances of MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL in minutes. Percona Everest enables the creation of databases pre-configured with optimal parameters and settings for available resources. Key features include:



Multi-Database Support : Manage various database technologies, including MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL, within a unified platform.

Kubernetes-Based Deployments: Run both development environments and databases on Kubernetes to automate database management and provisioning, simplifying and accelerating application development.

Multi-Cloud and On-Premise Deployments : Deploy databases across multiple clouds or on-premises infrastructure, including OpenShift, to ensure redundancy, high availability, and data sovereignty.

Private and Custom Deployments : Maintain the privacy and security of the database environment with private deployments, enabling customization of every aspect of the database setup.

Intuitive User Interface: Simplify administrative tasks with the ability to add and manage storage locations, monitoring endpoints, storage classes, and other default configurations from a central interface.

Comprehensive Monitoring: Gain insights into performance metrics, query analysis, and more with the integrated Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) tool.

Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration: Centralize user authentication, simplify access, and enhance security across your database deployments. Disaster Recovery: Maintain business continuity with tools that support high availability and disaster recovery.

Percona offers enterprise-grade support for Percona Everest users and all their database deployments. In keeping with Percona's spirit of flexibility and choice, Percona Everest users can opt to manage their cloud-native database platform independently or with the help and support of Percona's team of database performance experts. The Percona team is always available to support any organization making the transition to Kubernetes-based deployments.

Early Adopters Benefit From, Build With Percona Everest

Percona introduced Everest to a select group of customers earlier this year. Adoption has been growing steadily, and users are extolling the platform's benefits.

“In designing our DBaaS service for customers, we knew that companies would want the benefits of technologies like Kubernetes and cloud-native services while avoiding the costly and extremely challenging aspects of running this themselves,” said Handoyo Sutanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Lyrid.“With Percona Everest, we have built a fully managed, flexible database service for our customers which we can provide without the levels of lock-in and expense associated with other cloud providers.”

Gifford Holmquist from Samaritan's Purse stated, "We migrated to Percona Everest from the Public Cloud in order to control our own data, reduce costs, and avoid vendor lock-in wherever possible. We've met each of these objectives, and we're very happy with the move. It's been a very successful decision.”

Learn more about Percona Everest by visiting the Documentation section of the Percona website .

About Percona

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases - and the applications that depend on them - are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available. Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit .

