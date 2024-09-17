Kaitie Kramer Joins Parse Biosciences As Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Parse Biosciences , a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced that Kaitie Kramer has joined the company as vice president of marketing. She will lead the marketing strategy for the company and its growing portfolio of single cell solutions including EvercodeTM Whole Transcriptome, EvercodeTM TCR, EvercodeTM BCR, and CRISPR Detect platforms.

“As Parse gains share in the U.S. and abroad, we're continuing to hire talented people who can lead us through the next phase of our growth,” noted Parse CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg, PhD.“Kaitie's deep level of experience in this market will be a huge asset for Parse and we're fortunate to have her as part of our leadership team moving forward.”

Kramer brings more than 20 years of commercial biotech experience to the role and joins Parse from Twist Bioscience, where she served as senior director of commercial marketing, overseeing key initiatives to help drive growth and brand awareness. She also brings extensive single cell and general cell biology experience to the role. While serving as Illumina's first single cell sequencing sales specialist, Kramer was part of the team who helped bring broad awareness to new applications and use cases of single cell sequencing.

Previously, she held senior marketing and business development roles with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Irvine Scientific. She holds a BS in genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Noted Kramer,“I'm thrilled to join the Parse Biosciences organization where we're clearly leading the charge to change the game in single cell biology. The Parse team has a proven track record of delivering innovative, high-quality solutions aimed at making single cell technologies accessible and affordable to all, while also delivering unmatched scalability.” Kramer continued,“It's inspiring to see how our customers use Parse tools to advance biology. Being part of this team and helping drive the future of single-cell biology with our amazing customers is an honor.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $50 million in capital and is now used by 2,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, and a data analysis solution.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle's vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit .

