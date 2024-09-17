Spokes Digital To Attend September Market: Bridging Worlds In Santa Rosa, California A Milestone In Cannabis Industry Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Spokes Digital, the leading cannabis digital marketing agency in the USA, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming September Market: Bridging Worlds, a groundbreaking event that will bring together the best of California's cannabis brands, products, retailers, and passionate consumers.



Hosted by Hall of Flowers, this revolutionary event will be held in Santa Rosa, California, from September 20-21, 2024. Known for being the intersection of culture and industry, Hall of Flowers is pushing boundaries like never before by welcoming the public on Day 2 for a unique festival atmosphere complete with live entertainment, authentic cannabis culture, and the opportunity for direct-to-consumer sales.



"Bridging worlds is exactly what this industry needs," says Varun Patel, CEO of Spokes Digital. "We're seeing cannabis culture and business merge like never before, and it's not just about sales. It's about connection, education, and creating a shared experience. We're proud to be a part of this pivotal moment."



On Day 1, cannabis professionals will network, make deals, and forge meaningful connections, staying true to the classic Hall of Flowers experience. Day 2, however, is where history will be made. For the first time, Hall of Flowers will open its doors to the public, allowing brands to engage with consumers directly in a seamless app-driven shopping experience. This unique hybrid event promises to bridge the gap between retailers, manufacturers, and the cannabis community, offering a chance for brands to connect with their audience face-to-face and elevate their impact.



"This event isn't just a trade show. It's a living, breathing marketplace where brands will see the passion behind their products firsthand," Varun continues. "It's an opportunity to meet the consumers who fuel our industry's growth and understand what truly resonates with them."



As a forward-thinking agency specializing in cannabis digital marketing, Spokes Digital looks forward to showcasing its expertise at this premier event. The company's focus is on helping cannabis brands leverage cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions to reach their audience more effectively, which aligns perfectly with the September Market's mission to bring culture and commerce together in one unforgettable experience.



For cannabis retailers, brands, and consumers alike, September Market: Bridging Worlds is a can't-miss event that promises to reshape how we think about the future of cannabis. Spokes Digital is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is a leading cannabis digital marketing agency offering SEO, PPC, social media, and AI-powered solutions tailored specifically for the cannabis industry. With a deep understanding of cannabis regulations and consumer behavior, Spokes Digital helps brands grow by navigating the complexities of the evolving marketplace.



