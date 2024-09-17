Tata Motors Expands Presence In Kolkata With OSL Future

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 17th September, 2024: Tata Motors proudly announces the grand opening of its new exclusive dealership, OSL Future, in Kolkata. This premier facility, boasting 18,000 sq. ft. of showroom space and 54,000 sq. ft. of area, represents a significant step in Tata Motors' strategic expansion in the region.



The inauguration ceremony of New Tata passenger Dealership at Raikva (Beliaghata Crossing), Kolkata was attended by: Mr. Amit Sinha, Zonal Manager, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.; Mr. Gumeet Pal Singh, Zonal Customer Care Manager, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.; Mr. Charchit Mishra, Dealer Principal, OSL Future Pvt Ltd. and many other eminent personalities.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Amit Sinha, Zonal Manager, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said,“ We are thrilled to open the OSL Future dealership in Kolkata, a significant milestone in our expansion journey. This state-of-the-art facility not only underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service but also highlights our dedication to innovation in the automotive industry. With the introduction of the CURVV and our focus on delivering unparalleled customer experiences, we are excited to set new benchmarks in excellence and customer satisfaction in this vibrant market.”



The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the CURVV, Tata Motors' latest innovation in electric vehicles. The CURVV showcases the company's dedication to advancing safety, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

