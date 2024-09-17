Konverz.Ai And Darwinbox Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Recruitment With AI-Driven Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 17th September, 2024: Konverz, a leading AI-driven talent solution platform, is thrilled to announce today their strategic partnership with Darwinbox, a leading global HR platform. This partnership aims to transform the talent landscape, this collaboration will integrate AI-led assessments into the hiring process, offering clients an advanced, seamless solution based on Conversational AI, Psycholinguistics, and Behavioural Science.



The primary objective of this partnership is to empower organizations with a comprehensive recruitment solution that leverages cutting-edge AI technology. By integrating Konverz\'s sophisticated AI capabilities into the Darwinbox ecosystem, customers will benefit from more efficient, data-driven, and bias-free hiring processes.



Excited about the partnership, Mr. Lokesh Nigam, Co-founder and CEO of Konverz, said, \"We are thrilled to partner with Darwinbox, leveraging our combined strengths to deliver AI and Behaviour Science powered by pre-trained large language models, driving talent acquisition solutions to a broader range of organizations. This collaboration allows us to Konverz with Darwinbox\'s comprehensive HCM platform, offering a seamless, data-rich, and candidate-focused recruitment experience. With industry-leading reliability and validity metrics, Konverz AI is designed to outperform other solutions in the market. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in the talent acquisition industry by delivering unmatched precision and efficiency in candidate assessments, transforming the way organizations hire and make talent decisions.



Talking about the partnership Mr. Vineet Singh, Cofounder, Darwinbox, said, \"This partnership with Konverz is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize recruitment with AI technology. By incorporating Konverz\'s advanced tools, we are enhancing our platform\'s capabilities to deliver unmatched efficiency and precision in hiring processes. Our customers will benefit from a more streamlined and effective recruitment workflow, ensuring high-quality candidate matches and fostering fairness throughout the hiring process. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine how organizations attract and retain top talent.\"



Here are a few key benefits and impact generated through this partnership:



Unified Talent Assessment Ecosystem: Konverz comprehensive assessment ecosystem integrates seamlessly into the hiring process, leveraging a pre-trained large language model to power AI-driven interviews-both behavioural and domain-specific-as well as technical assessments. This advanced solution helps organizations make more accurate talent fitment predictions by harnessing our extensive expertise in behavioural science research.

Increased Productivity and Efficiency: The integration of Konverz with Darwinbox is projected to enhance the productivity of HR teams significantly. By reducing hiring time by 60%, the partnership will allow HR professionals to focus more on strategic initiatives rather than administrative tasks, whilst leveraging latest conversational AI technology

Improved Quality of Hire: Leveraging AI-driven insights and assessments ensures higher accuracy in matching candidates\' skills and fit, leading to better quality hires.

Bias Free Hiring: The partnership emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion, with AI tools designed to minimize biases and ensure a fair recruitment process.

Furthermore, listing down a few prominent differentiators of this alliance:



Holistic AI Integration: This partnership is more than just adding an AI tool to the Darwinbox marketplace. It represents a deep integration of AI and behaviour science across various stages of the talent acquisition process, from initial candidate screening to interviews and candidate experience management.

Enhanced Candidate Experience: Konverz\'s conversational AI capabilities streamline communication, offer AI-led assessments accessible anytime on any device, and provide candidates with instant feedback, significantly improving their overall experience.

Focus on Diversity and Inclusion: The partnership is committed to reducing biases in hiring decisions, promoting a fair and equitable recruitment process through advanced AI tools.

Continuous Innovation: Both Darwinbox and Konverz are dedicated to ongoing innovation, ensuring that their integrated solution remains at the forefront of AI-powered HR technology.

About Konverz:



Konverz is a cutting-edge conversational intelligence tool that redefines the talent management process. Powered by advanced AI technology and a profound understanding of behavioural science, Konverz conducts interviews without human intervention, meticulously analysing interviewees\' personality traits, cognitive abilities, drives, social and emotions and deploy advanced AI technical assessments benchmarked against industry standards. This revolutionary approach transforms hiring into a swift, data-driven decision-making process for organizations.





About Darwinbox:



Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology. Its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software caters to an organisation\'s HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. Darwinbox is trusted by over 3 million employees from more than 900 enterprises across 130 countries. Darwinbox has been backed by global investors like TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners among others.

