NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL HEMP COUNCIL TO LEAD U.S. DELEGATION TO INAUGURAL TOKYO INTERNATIONAL HEMP CONFERENCE

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) is spearheading a delegation of 26 U.S. hemp leaders, companies and academic institutions to the first-ever Tokyo International Hemp Conference, scheduled to take place from Sept. 24 to 26. Sponsored by the Japan Industrial Hemp Association (JIHA), this landmark event represents a pivotal moment for the global hemp industry, focusing on the future of hemp and cannabinoid-related science and industry.

Thanks to a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), the NIHC delegation will engage in a variety of activities, including exhibitions, embassy meetings, international business networking, and field tours of Japan's Golden Hemp farms.

"The Tokyo International Hemp Conference marks a new chapter in international collaboration and innovation within the hemp industry," said NIHC President & CEO Patrick Atagi. "We are excited to lead this diverse group of U.S. delegates to Tokyo, showcasing American leadership in hemp science and innovation, while also fostering partnerships that advance the industry globally."

The conference, which emphasizes Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will bring together experts from around the world to discuss cutting-edge research on the industrial and medical applications of hemp and cannabinoids. Notable participants include the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA), the Alliance of European Flax-Linen & Hemp Federation, and the Thai Industrial Hemp Trade Association (TIHTA). U.S. industry leaders and representatives will contribute to panels and discussions on topics including the current state and future outlook of the hemp industry in the United States.

The Tokyo International Hemp Conference aims to foster greater international cooperation in the rapidly expanding hemp industry, highlighting both cultural and economic opportunities. Hemp has deep historical significance in Japan, where it has been used for over 10,000 years in traditional medicine and sacred rituals. Today, hemp and CBD are legally regulated, and Japan's Golden Hemp, a high-value fiber used in ceremonial practices, represents a growing market for collaboration.

The U.S. delegation is composed of key industry players including HempWood, INDHemp, Oregon State University's Global Hemp Innovation Center, FyberX, Bear Fiber, Kentucky Hemp Farmers Cooperative, NIHC including President & CEO Patrick Atagi who is also representing the USDA Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee on Tobacco, Cotton, Peanuts and Hemp along with Mike Klumpf with Marvel Agriculture in Michigan.

For more information, follow NIHC updates on social media using #NIHCJapan2024 or visit the event website for details.

