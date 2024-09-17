(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global emission control catalysts market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

5.68%

during the forecast period. Growth in global automotive sector

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emerging markets to provide significant prospects for ECCs. However,

growing popularity of evs

poses a challenge. Key market players include AeriNOx Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Catalytic Combustion Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Cummins Inc., DCL International Inc., DieselNet, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, S and P Global Inc., Solvay SA, Tenneco Inc., Topsoes AS, Toyota Motor Corp., and Umicore SA. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global emission control catalysts market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Emission Control Catalysts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4007.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AeriNOx Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Catalytic Combustion Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Cummins Inc., DCL International Inc., DieselNet, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, S and P Global Inc., Solvay SA, Tenneco Inc., Topsoes AS, Toyota Motor Corp., and Umicore SA

Market Driver

The Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) market is anticipated to experience significant growth, particularly in developing countries. APAC is the largest market for light- and medium-weight vehicles, accounting for over 50% of the global automotive market. China, as a leading country in APAC, is a key consumer and sourcing hub for raw materials. Japan, a mature automotive market and leading producer, also contributes to the market. India, now a top-five automotive market, and Thailand are other significant players. Rapidly increasing automotive production in APAC, driven by rising disposable income and low labor costs in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, will likely boost ECC demand, benefiting manufacturers during the forecast period.



The Emission Control Catalysts (ECC) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing emission standards for both mobile and stationary sources. Automobile manufacturers and the mining industry are major consumers of ECCs, particularly catalytic converters for automobiles and SCR systems for power generation plants. The automotive sector, including lighter vehicles and hybrid vehicles, is driving demand for gasoline auto catalysts and diesel engines catalysts. Harmful chemicals like nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide are being effectively controlled through the use of PGMs in ECCs. The industrial sector, including the mining industry, is also addressing industrial emissions and environmental issues by implementing ECCs. Financial incentives such as stimulus packages, purchase bonuses, and tax savings are encouraging the adoption of ECCs. Rapid industrialization and rising oil prices are further boosting the ECC market. The market for ECCs is expected to continue growing as stricter emission standards are implemented and the need to reduce environmental pollution becomes increasingly important.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The long-term effects of pollution and the necessity to reduce emissions have led to a heightened focus on electric vehicles (EVs) as an environmentally-friendly solution. Strict emission regulations in regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe, coupled with tax incentives for EV adoption, are driving market growth. Governments worldwide offer incentives for EV manufacturers and buyers, with examples including the US's federal tax rebate of up to USD7,500 and China's tax incentive of up to USD9,280. The increasing EV product portfolio of top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is also contributing to market growth, with about 50 best-selling hybrid models and 20 pure EV models currently available, and new launches such as the Nissan Rogue and Kia Niro. However, this shift towards EVs may negatively impact the Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) market as the adoption of EVs reduces the demand for traditional vehicles and, consequently, the need for ECCs. The Emission Control Catalysts market faces challenges in various sectors like turbines for renewable energy and the automotive industry. Three-way catalysts, including gasoline particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts, are crucial for reducing harmful emissions. Diesel particulate filters and Lean NOx traps are essential for diesel engines. Primary chemicals like platinum group metals, rare earth oxides, aluminum oxide, TiO2, V2O5, and WO2 are key catalyst components. SCR technology using ammonia or urea is popular for reducing NOx emissions. Metal catalytic converter types, such as those containing Platinum, Rhodium, and other metals, are in high demand. The market includes mobile emission solutions for automotive applications and stationary emission solutions for industrial use. Challenges include trade and economics, as well as regulations for NOx, HC, CO, SOx, and VOCs.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This emission control catalysts market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Mobile emission 1.2 Stationary emission



2.1 Palladium

2.2 Platinum 2.3 Rhodium



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Mobile emission-

The Emission Control Catalysts (ECCs) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing regulations aimed at reducing automobile emissions. Nearly all new vehicles sold globally are now equipped with these catalysts, with platinum-based autocatalysts particularly popular in diesel-powered vehicles. Environmental conservation efforts and stricter regulations are driving market growth. The automotive industry's focus on advanced emission control catalysts and technologies is also contributing to market expansion. However, the decline in diesel vehicle sales and the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) may hinder market growth. Despite this, increasing EV demand, charging infrastructure development, government subsidies, and declining EV prices are expected to drive the global demand for EVs, which could create new opportunities for ECCs in this segment. Stringent regulations and consumer awareness regarding sustainability continue to increase the adoption of ECCs in automobiles, making the automotive industry the key contributor to the market's considerable growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Emission Control Catalysts (ECC) market refers to the production and sale of catalysts used to reduce harmful emissions from mobile sources, such as automobiles, and stationary sources, including power generation plants and industrial processes. Emission standards continue to evolve, driving demand for advanced catalytic converters that neutralize harmful hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and CO2 emissions. Mobile sources, particularly automobiles, are significant contributors to urban air pollution, making emission control a critical issue in metropolises with high vehicular populations. Catalytic converters, often made of metals like Platinum, Rhodium, and other metals, play a crucial role in automotive emission control. In the industrial sector, Lean NOx Traps and other technologies are used to minimize stationary emission. Battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engines both face unique emission control challenges. Harmful chemicals, such as sulfur dioxide and particulate matter, also require specific catalytic solutions. The market for ECC is expected to grow significantly due to increasing urbanization, stringent emission norms, and the ongoing shift towards cleaner energy sources.

Market Research Overview

The Emission Control Catalysts (ECC) market encompasses the production and application of catalytic converters and related technologies used to reduce harmful emissions from mobile and stationary sources. Mobile sources include automobiles, particularly those with internal combustion engines, which emit nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide. Stationary sources include power generation plants, industrial processes, and mining operations, which release harmful chemicals and contribute significantly to industrial emissions and air pollution. Emission standards, set by governments and regulatory bodies, drive the demand for ECCs. Catalytic converters, such as three-way catalysts, gasoline particulate filters, diesel oxidation catalysts, and diesel particulate filters, are essential components in reducing these emissions. Platinum group metals (PGMs) and rare earth oxides are primary materials used in catalytic converters. The automotive sector, urbanization, and rapid industrialization have led to increasing concerns about environmental issues, including CO2 emissions, air quality, and health hazards. Governments and automobile manufacturers are investing in lighter vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and battery electric vehicles to reduce emissions. Financial incentives, such as purchase bonuses and tax savings, encourage consumers to adopt these technologies. Oil prices and the availability of renewable energy sources also impact the ECC market. Stringent emission standards and the shift towards cleaner technologies are expected to drive market growth. SCR systems, which use ammonia or urea to reduce NOx emissions, are gaining popularity in power stations, chemical plants, and stationary diesel engines. TiO2, V2O5, WO2, and zeolites are commonly used in SCR technology. Trade and economics, labor, stimulus packages, and other factors influence the ECC market's growth and development. The mining industry, metal production, and other industries also contribute to emissions and the demand for ECCs. Overall, the ECC market is essential in addressing environmental concerns and ensuring compliance with emission standards.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Mobile Emission

Stationary Emission

Type



Palladium



Platinum

Rhodium

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED