HIP Video Promo Presents: Kendra Erika Premieres New Music Video 'Body Language' On Music-News

Kendra Erika is heating up the dance floor with her brand-new pop single "Body Language"

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes seduction doesn't require words at all. If the chemistry is right and the vibes are strong, a woman can send a message without moving her lips. In“Body Language,” the outrageously flirty new single by Kendra Erika, the dance-pop single throws down a perfumed gauntlet. She isn't going to spell out everything to a prospective lover.“Follow the clues,” she purrs, and in the song's provocative clip, she shows viewers exactly what she means by that.

Longtime fans won't be surprised by the come-on. They recognize Kendra Erika as a master of the art of allure.“Body Language” is the latest in a series of marvelously steamy singles that include the artist's take on Laura Branigan's enraptured 1984 hit“Self-Control,” and the sultry, obsessive, lethal“Thriller Killer,” which earned the artist over a million YouTube views. On“Self-Love Symphony,” her entry in the 2004 Song of the Summer sweepstakes, paired her with Chloe Lattanzi - the daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John. From there, getting physical with“Body Language” was a logical next step, and she's taken it with swagger and an evident intent to impress.

The direct, forceful production underscores that self-confidence.“Body Language” opens with Kendra Erika's voice - and it's a voice that's designed to move the disco floor. She sounds sexy but approachable, firm but willing to be chased. Kendra Erika encourages listeners to read her body, and with beats as propulsive as this, it's a cinch that that body is in motion.

To make the clip for“Body Language,” Kendra Erika has joined forces with the legendary Turkish dance-pop photographer Tolga Katas, a man famous for taking impossibly glamorous shots of beautiful women. Every sequence in his clip for“Body Language” looks like a fashion magazine in motion. Kendra Erika dominates every vivid frame: walking barefoot down a sweeping stairway in a mansion, playing chess, dancing in front of a bed with a Buddha-shaped headboard. Her dress is as green as the vines that dangle, improbably, from the ceiling. The message is clear. The natural world is taking over.

