'DEBORAHCRATIC' PODCAST's PRE-ELECTION MINI-SEASON HIGHLIGHTS CONVERSATIONS ON AMERICA's UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL CLIMATE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deborahcratic Podcast's pre-election mini series premieres September 18th

~Mini season premieres September 18th~

- Deborah Drucker, host of Deborahcratic podcastWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an age where narratives are curated and voices often go unheard, "Deborahcratic" is a podcast that dares to break the mold. Hosted by Deborah Drucker, a patriotic American broadcaster who embraces the idea of America as a 'melting pot,' this groundbreaking podcast offers unfiltered discussions that reflect the heartbeat of modern, everyday Americans. Premiering on September 18th, the Pre-Election Mini-Season of Deborahcratic , kicks off with Dean Phillips , a three-term Democratic Congressman from Minnesota, known for his bipartisan approach to breaking through partisan gridlock. As the first Democrat to win Minnesota's 3rd District since 1958, Phillips represents a new wave of leadership committed to finding common ground."In a time marked by the attempted assassination of Trump, President Biden's withdrawal from the race, and the rise of the Harris campaign, we are truly navigating uncharted waters, "Drucker remarks. "This mini season will capture the strange and unprecedented nature of the current election campaign as we approach election day."The episodes will feature prominent guests representing America's multifaceted society discussing diverse perspectives on critical topics, from religion to politics and beyond with Drucker.With successful seasons under its belt, Deborahcratic is not a typical podcast! Deborah will bring to you compelling conversations on kitchen table issues that common Americans can relate to. Tune into 'Deborahcratic', a weekly podcast with new episodes every Wednesday, available on Spotify, Apple, and Google. For more information on the Deborahcratic, visit the podcast websiteFor media requests, please contact:

Jeff Johnson/ Shaili Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Deborahcratic Podcast's pre-election mini season

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.