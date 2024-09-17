Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start Announces Sponsorship Of AL State Dept. Of Ed. Child Nutrition Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BBCF's organizational logo now celebrates its 20th year anniversary for 2024.

Black Belt Community Foundation operates Head Start early education centers in four different Alabama counties of the Black Belt.

Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start Announces Sponsorship of Alabama State Dept. of Ed. Child Nutrition Program.

SELMA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Belt Community Foundation announces the sponsorship of the Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs.In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity* and sexual orientation*), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.1.Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights1400 Independence Avenue,SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or2.Fax: (202) 690-7442; or3.Email: ....This institution is an equal opportunity provider.About the Black Belt Community Foundation: The Black Belt Community Foundation mobilizes resources to transform Alabama's Black Belt. By connecting donors with meaningful causes, BBCF empowers nonprofits and bolsters initiatives in education, the arts, health and wellness, economic development, and more.Follow BBCF and community developments and more online at and via our social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel, or Twitter

