AWARD-WINNING KING OF COMEDY D.L. HUGHLEY, GROUNDBREAKING REAL ESTATE MOGUL R. DONAHUE PEEBLES AMONG 2024 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL AWARD HONOREES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLACK ENTERPRISE to Present its Highest Honor in Recognition of "The Best of Who We Are" as the Annual Black Men XCEL Summit, hosted by FedEx, Returns to Miami.



NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE , the nation's premiere Black digital brand, will present its highest honor in recognition of the achievements of Black men when it presents the XCEL Awards at the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit

on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Miami. Black Men XCEL is the nation's No. 1 executive development and corporate leadership conference for Black men, annually attracting more than 700 corporate executives, professionals, and business leaders from around the country. The Black Men XCEL Summit, hosted by FedEx, will take place Nov. 6 – 8, 2024, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Conference Center in Miami.



The XCEL Awards recognize outstanding impact, achievement, and leadership by men at major corporations as well as in business, the arts, education, government, and other influential areas. Past XCEL Award recipients include former American Express Chairman & CEO Kenneth I. Chenault, The Potters House Senior Pastor T.D. Jakes, Filmmaker and Producer Robert Townsend, and NFL Hall of Famer Jerome "The Bus" Bettis. Recognized honorees at the 2024 XCEL Awards Gala include the following outstanding achievers:



D.L. Hughley - Hughley is a Peabody Award-winning radio and television host/commentator, actor, producer, and iconic stand-up comedian/Original King of Comedy.



R. Donahue "Don" Peebles - Peebles is an e xemplary business leader and groundbreaking real estate mogul who has shattered barriers and expanded possibilities for other entrepreneurs with every project since founding The Peebles Corporation more than 40 years ago.



Steven Williams - As the current CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America, Williams is an outstanding C-suite leader who has consistently delivered excellence over a sterling career of nearly three decades.



Ed Gordon - Gordon is a groundbreaking television journalist and news anchor who has chronicled many of America's most important news and newsmakers for over three decades and counting.



The Black Men XCEL Summit will host more than 800 attendees who will engage in three immersive days of professional development sessions and activities designed to share and reinforce best-in-class executive leadership, career advancement, peak performance, and personal resilience strategies. Topics will include "Ace Your Performance Review: Proven Tactics for Success, Promotions, and Pay Raises," "Managing Your Career: The Challenges and Opportunities of A.I.," and "Social Media Secrets to Amplify Your Voice and Value," in addition to one-on-one executive leadership and financial coaching sessions. In addition to XCEL honorees Steven Williams, Don Peebles, D.L. Hughley, and Ed Gordon, confirmed speakers include VISA Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper III, FraserNetInc. Founder George C. Fraser; Travelers Vice President, Work Force Wes Alexander ; AT&T Corporate Real Estate and Security Senior Vice President Michael Ford ; Dell Technologies ISO Customer Delivery Vice President Dexter Brown , Nationwide Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Jones; A.I. Expert and Kapor Capital Senior Director Cliff Worley; and many more!



The host sponsor of the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit is FedEx. Presenting sponsors include Fidelity Investments, Manulife John Hancock, VISA, and UnitedHealth Group. Platinum sponsors include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Walmart. Corporate partners include AARP, Accenture, AT&T, Dell Technologies, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, and Travelers.



For more information on the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit's agenda and its speakers, go to



BLACK ENTERPRISE EXISTS TO INSPIRE, EMBOLDEN, AND EMPOWER The Black COMMUNITY TO EMBARK ON THE LIFETIME JOURNEY FROM AMBITION TO ACHIEVEMENT.

Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit for more information.



SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED